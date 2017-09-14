These colorful and fun DIY yarn orbs are the perfect decorations to brighten up any occasion. Loop them together into a garland, mobile, or use as a perfect table centerpiece. (Photo: TNS)

Looking to make a fun statement at your next party? These colorful and fun DIY yarn orbs are the perfect decorations to brighten up any occasion. Loop them together into a garland or mobile, or even cluster them together in a decorative bowl for the perfect table centerpiece.

Gather:

■1/ 2 cup cornstarch

■1/ 4 cup warm water

■ One bottle of school glue

■ Nonstick spray

■ Balloons

■ Clothes pins

■ Scissors

Directions:

1. Set up your drying area: A clothesline or tying a string between two chairs will do the trick. Make sure to place newspaper underneath the line to catch any dripping.

2. Blow up your balloons. Try different sizes or make them uniform. We recommend not blowing them up all way so you can make the orbs more spherical.

3. Take your balloons and hang them with clothes pins on the drying line.

4. Next, spray the balloons lightly and evenly with nonstick spray.

5. In a mixing bowl mix 1/ 2 cup cornstarch with 1/ 4 cup of warm water until combined.

6. Add one bottle of school glue to the cornstarch mixture and mix until combined.

7. Dip yarn into glue mixture and squeeze out excess with fingers.

8. Start wrapping at the knot end of your balloon and wrap in all directions until you are satisfied with the density of yarn.

9. Cutthe yarn.

10. Wait 24 hours for the glue to dry. It should be brittle by this time.

11. After it is dry, push and knead the balloon to separate it from the yarn.

12. Pop the balloon, then carefully remove it.

13. String on twine to make a garland or make a decorative mobile. The options are endless!

Dena Fishbein is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com.

