“Backyard Oasis” by Lori Heiden of Farmington Hills was last year’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Lori Heiden)

We’ve narrowed down the entries for our 2017 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest to 13 finalists. Now comes the hard part: It’s your turn to pick the big winner.

Voting runs through Wednesday. We’ll name the grand prize winner in Friday’s Homestyle. The winner will receive a $200 gift card to English Gardens.

More than 250 photos from all over Michigan were entered in this year’s contest. Each week, we named a weekly winner until there were 13 finalists.

To vote for your favorite, go to detroitnews.com/gardenvote. Readers can vote one time a day until the voting period ends.

