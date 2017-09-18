We’ve narrowed down the entries for our 2017 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest to 13 finalists. Now comes the hard part: It’s your turn to pick the big winner.
Voting runs through Wednesday. We’ll name the grand prize winner in Friday’s Homestyle. The winner will receive a $200 gift card to English Gardens.
More than 250 photos from all over Michigan were entered in this year’s contest. Each week, we named a weekly winner until there were 13 finalists.
To vote for your favorite, go to detroitnews.com/gardenvote. Readers can vote one time a day until the voting period ends.
mfeighan@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @mfeighan
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs