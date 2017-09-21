Antique shows offer a wide variety of interesting wares all brought together in one place. (Photo: Khristi Zimmeth)

Autumn arrived Thursday. While late September brings cooler nights and fall colors, it also ushers in a tempting array of statewide antique shows that showcase Michigan’s scenic and vintage bounty. This weekend alone has three great shows scheduled; more follow in October and November.

Milford resident and antique aficionado Linda Perry Cordone is among the many collectors who look forward to fall’s flea markets and antique shows. “Of course, my favorite is the Rose Bowl flea in California,” she says. “But here I like the markets at the Ann Arbor-Saline fairgrounds (there are two separate markets). The quality is always good and I usually find a bargain.” We’ve rounded up a full calendar of autumn antiques events — indoor and outdoor — to help you enjoy the season (and the shopping) before winter closes in.

Sept. 22, 23: Farmgirl Flea, Hudsonville. One of the newer antique events, it was voted one of the top flea markets in America by Flea Market Style magazine. More than 150 dealers of vintage treasures and handmade goods will gather at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds between Grand Rapids and Holland later today (VIP access; $15) and tomorrow ($5) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information, visit paintedfarmgirl.com/farmgirl-flea.

September 23-24: Michigan Antique Festivals, Midland. The summer show in Midland, now in its 49th year, featured enviable Arts and Crafts pottery offerings, including Newcomb College pieces that sold for approximately $4,400 and $5,100, as well as less expensive retro clocks, toys and everything in between. The fall show is sure to have equal offerings and also offers a car show, auto parts swap meet, taste of Michigan and more. Held at the Midland County Fairgrounds; admission is $6; early bird admission on Friday and weekend pass available. For more information, visit miantiquefestival.com.

Sept. 24: Allegan Antiques Market. Held at the Allegan County Fairgrounds in Allegan, just $4 gets you access to Michigan’s largest indoor show, held in season the last Sunday of the month at the Allegan County Fairgrounds. Some 400 dealers, including 200 outside exhibitors (most under canopies), make this a favorite of antique lovers from around the state. This weekend is the last one until next year. Alleganantiques.com.

Sept. 30: Indian Art and Frontier Antiques Show, Ann Arbor. Love Western-style wares? Now in its eighth year, the event includes a one-day Saturday show from 9 to 4 and a three-day auction Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Both at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds on Ann Arbor-Saline Rd. For information, see rtlloydcollection.com

Oct. 1: Antique Bottle Insulator and Advertising Show, Chelsea. Vintage advertising aficionados gather at the Comfort Inn Conference Center in Chelsea from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to swap stories and goods. Admission is $3.

Oct. 6-7: Flea Market and Antique Show, Jackson. Join other west Michigan flea fans in the event center of the Jackson Fairgrounds for two days of history-rich hunting and gathering. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; admission is $3. For more information, call 517-524-8899.

Oct. 7-8: Michigan Antique Festivals, Davisburg. “Michigan’s Largest Treasure Hunt,” reads advertisements. Springfield Oaks County Park is taken over by this huge show featuring everything shabby, salvage, repurposed and reclaimed. Besides vintage and old-fashioned goodies, there’s a classic car show, Taste of Michigan and a Michigan Craft Beer Garden when you need to take a shopping break. Regular admission is $6; early bird Friday. For information, visit miantiquefestival.com.

Oct. 8: Antique & Vintage Flea Market, Centreville. Another longtime favorite, the indoor/outdoor Centreville market is held at the St. Joseph County-Grange Fairgrounds and is now in its 12th year. Regular admission on Sunday is $4 when the show opens at 8 a.m. but if you can’t wait you can enjoy the “early buyer” option on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $10. For information, call 715-526-9769 or visit zurkopromotions.com.

Oct. 14-15: Ann Arbor Antiques Market, Ann Arbor. Soon to turn 50, this longtime favorite has jewelry, paintings, mid-century, industrial design, folk art, re-purposed and more, all inside a mix of indoor buildings and outdoor tents. Held at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds; admission is $6. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. annarborantiquesmarket.com

Oct. 22: Michigan Antiquarian Book & Paper Show, Lansing. More than a million vintage books, maps, magazines, post cards, photos, cookbooks, sheet music and more draw the devoted to the Lansing Center, where some 180 tables are laden with all manner of paper treasures. Now in its 66th year, the show runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a $5 admission. For information, 517-332-0112.

Nov. 4, 5: Antique, Vintage and Collectible Show, New Haven. Sponsored by the Blue Water Antique Dealers Association, this seasonal show has an early bird option on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. that gives you first crack at the collectibles ($10) or you can shop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. for $5 or Sunday 10-3 for free. Held at New Haven High School. Bwadantiques.com

Nov. 4, 5: Annual American-Made Vintage Glass Show & Sale, Dearborn. Some 15,000 square feet of shopping at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center will include more than 20 top dealers with glassware from the 1900s through the 1960s. Depression glass, Cambridge, Fenton, Fostoria Heisey, Imperial, Pyrex and more ... it’s all here. $5 donation. Sponsored by the Michigan Depression Glass Society Michigandepressionglass.com.

Nov. 12, Dec. 3: Saline Antiques & Vintage Market. Two dates remain on this year’s calendar at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Now in its 7th year, the show is not to be confused with the older Ann Arbor Antiques Market, but it’s held at the same location. They specialize in “something for everyone at reasonable prices,” according to their website. Admission is just $5 and hours are Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit salineantiquesmarket.com.

Nov. 18: Back Porch Antiques Vintage Market, Marine City. Antiques, architecture, eclectic, farmhouse, industrial, repurposed, seasonal, upcycle ... this one-day event has it all, says show organizer Robert Ahee. Open from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Marine City Banquet Center. Admission is $5. For more information, call 810-734-2690.

