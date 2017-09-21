Consider overscale patterns when looking to select statement wallpaper, which can help make a bold design statement. (Photo: Steve Ringman / TNS)

What goes around comes around, especially in style and trends.

Wallpaper, once a staple and must in the 1970s, fell out of favor in the ’90s, but in recent years has made a comeback. No longer automatically considered tired and dated, many decor companies have made an effort to design fun, bold prints that can help add texture and drama to a space, in essence make a statement.

When it comes to using wallpaper, here are some key Design Recipes tips:

1. Consider using wallpaper for an accent wall. A bold, statement wallpaper may work well as an accent in a space, especially in smaller spaces where all over usage may overwhelm.

2. Use colors in your wallpaper pattern as the inspiration for your color story. In other words, select a color from the pattern of your wallpaper and use it as a foundation color for the color scheme within your space.

3. Think from fun to formal. Wallpaper can be used in different ways, whether in a more traditional way like a living room or in a way that is fun and festive like in a children’s room or playroom.

4. Consider removable wallpaper or decals as an alternative to traditional wallpaper. This option allows spaces that are interesting and bold in which the decoration can also be reused.

5. Frame wallpaper as art. This is a popular design trick in which large pieces of wallpaper can be framed like art.

6. Avoid using bold, statement wallpaper in small rooms. Small rooms are naturally closed in by dark colors or overwhelming patterns. Instead, opt to use wallpaper sparingly in small spaces like as an accent wall.

7. Consider texture. Wallpaper isn’t just about color and pattern, but texture as well. These days, wallpaper can include such interesting elements as beading and fabric.

8. Don’t be afraid to incorporate metallic elements such as gold or silver, which can help add a touch of glam and elegance.

9. Consider overscale patterns when looking to select statement wallpaper, which can help make a bold design statement.

10. Work with what you have. One of the biggest mistakes is to use it to introduce colors or patterns that may be incongruent with the current color palette or design scheme in a room. Instead, consider using wallpaper as a unifier to help keep your decor cohesive.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com .

