Hudson Industrial pieces (Photo: Hudson Industrial)

Industrial furniture showroom opens in Ferndale

Hudson Industrial, a Ferndale-based furniture store, has a name that matches its aesthetic. Owner Dave Hudson crafts one-of-a-kind pieces that mix salvage materials with reclaimed wood to create cabinets, tables, bed frames and more. Now Hudson, who has been a metalworker for 24 years, has opened his own small showroom at 3259 Hilton. To learn more, go to hudsonindustrialfurnishings.com.

Art in a great fall setting: Edsel and Eleanor Ford House

Aspiring artists who want to hone their technique and enjoy a gorgeous fall landscape will have a chance at the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House’s upcoming Art in the Meadow workshops Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. Set on the house’s beautifully maintained grounds designed by Jens Jensen, participants will get a chance to set up their easels at a specially chosen spot that perfectly captures the landscape in Grosse Pointe Shores. The first workshop is 1-4 p.m. Sept. 30 and will focus specifically on chalk pastels. The second workshop is 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 7 and will be all about watercolor painting and techniques for color and dimension. The workshops are open to guests 16 years or older with any level of art experience. The instructor for both sessions is Elizabeth Gauthier of the Snow Studio at Rainy Day Art Supply. The cost is $30 per person, per workshop. To register and view the supply list, visit fordhouse.org.

Edsel and Eleanor Ford House (Photo: Edsel and Eleanor Ford House)

Nancy’s Linens in West Bloomfield says goodbye

After almost 30 years in business, Nancy’s Linens in West Bloomfield Township is saying so long. The retailer known for its custom embroidery and monogramming announced this month that it will close later this fall. The exact date isn’t clear. A retirement sale is being held now with items marked down as much as 85 percent. “We began primarily as a monogram kiosk, but quickly expanded into a premier source of fine linens and customized gifts,” according to the store’s website. Nancy’s Linens is at 6323 Orchard Lake Road in the Orchard Mall. Call (248) 539-9866.

Nancy’s Linens is closing. (Photo: Nancy’s Linens)

Highland Township woman inducted into Sewing Hall of Fame

First the bad news: The American Sewing Expo, a 22-year southeast Michigan tradition and once the largest independent consumer sewing show in the country, is no more due to dwindling attendance. Now the good news: Founder and producer of that show, Janet Pray, has been inducted into the Sewing Hall of Fame by the American Sewing Guild. Pray of Highland Township was honored at the guild’s 2017 annual conference in Orlando. The Hall of Fame recognizes people who have had a lasting impact on the home sewing industry with unique and innovative contributions through sewing education, product development, media or other sewing-industry related endeavors. And while the expo is no more, Pray is branching out in other ways. She’ll be teaching at this weekend’s Sewcial Retreat which runs through Saturday. It includes classes, prizes, even a field trip to Haberman Fabrics in Royal Oak. To learn more about future retreats, go to americansewingexpo.com.

Janet Pray (Photo: Janet Pray)

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2waQb76