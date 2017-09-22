Mike and Jane Potee’s photo, “Bright mornings and evenings in Brighton,” is the grand prize winner of the 2017 Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Mike and Jane Potee)

So many talented gardeners shared photos of their hard work with Homestyle this summer — along with some images of adorable dogs and majestic butterflies — but there could only be one winner of the 2017 Garden Photo Contest.

And the winners are Mike and Jane Potee of Brighton. Their lovely yard, pictured in their photo, “Bright Mornings and Evenings in Brighton,” garnered the majority of the 350 votes that were cast by Homestyle readers.

They beat out 12 other finalists and more than 270 entries to win the grand prize, a $200 English Gardens gift card.

The Potees call their yard “their sanctuary” – and with good reason.

“We enjoy our mornings to sundown facing the Ore Creek wetland preserve,” writes the couple in their entry. “Life is wonderful with a view of water fowl, sand cranes, white heron, and an occasional swan.”

Thank you to everyone who participated and shared your beautiful yards with us. We can’t wait to see what you have in store for us next year.

