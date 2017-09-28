Fashion and interiors are forever intertwined, as shown in today’s trends that feature solid colors and lots of layers. (Photo: At Home)

There’s a fine line between fashion and home decor. This was evident during my first shopping trip for a homecoming dress for my daughter. Though dressing rooms were scarce and one line for the register was so long I thought the store must be offering free college tuition with a purchase, there was plenty of design inspiration to be gained along the way.

A number of the style trends that appeared this season had me thinking about my home. The first one I spotted was the dominance of solids. Though a few were neutral, it was easy to see that color is back in a big way with rich hues like blues and greens, which made me want to add some jewel tones to my interiors.

Whether you’re working with a dress for a special event or updating a room in your home, it’s always fun to introduce a new shade or two.

As for patterned pieces, the majority of the dresses that I saw featured florals, proving you can never go wrong with natural embellishments due to their organic origin.

Many of the homecoming dresses also had unique details, reminding me that less can be more when you have one statement piece that stands out from the crowd.

Shorter styles seemed more prevalent than longer varieties. In my mind, this echoes the preference for casual interiors that fit today’s lifestyles.

Metallic fabrics in both silver and gold were everywhere, showing that a little shimmer and shine go a long way in any shape or form. These finishes can also make a space feel special during the holiday season or any other time of year.

Layered fabrics had me thinking about pillows and throws and entertaining decor such as table linens, runners and other textiles.

Two-piece dresses showed another way to go at home. This could be done with two ottomans instead of a traditional coffee table, or a pair of chairs in lieu of a standard sofa. Leaving some breathing room creates a break for the eye.

The fact that drama never goes out of style was apparent with the timeless appeal of black dresses often paired with white this season for a fresh perspective that can be duplicated in your decor.

Velvet varieties confirmed the significance of texture in our interiors, while understated styles reminded me how striking subtle touches can be.

My initial online research showed separate images for the front and back of the dresses when the designs varied. This made me think of solid dining chairs with a playful pattern on the reverse side, which is often unexpected.

The flared dresses show it’s not just how you look but how you feel that matters. Comfort is essential, whether you’re dressing for a special occasion or planning to spend a quiet night at home.

Now we’re on the hunt for a pair of shoes to go with the homecoming dress we found. One final refresher is that a great anchor piece gets even better with the right accessories in fashion or furniture.

