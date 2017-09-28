LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

It was going to take a lot for Jackie Schwartz and her husband, Mike, to leave their traditional-style house in Novi. Still, the couple found all they were looking for and more in a new-construction home in Commerce Township.

Jackie Schwartz and her husband Mike relax in the great room of their new-construction Commerce Township home where a soothing neutral palette prevails with the exception of a few pops of pattern and color.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Near the front entry, the distinctive dining room features a dazzling chandelier that hangs above comfortable furnishings and other accents that skillfully blend elements of gold with gray for a timeless look that’s striking, yet still subdued.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A pair of perpendicular sofas simulates a sectional while leaving space for a side table and better traffic flow in the great room that opens to the kitchen and breakfast room. The tufted faux-leather ottoman acts as a coffee table and the stone fireplace provides a focal point in the open and airy environment.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Jackie Schwartz, owner of Home Interior Warehouse in Walled Lake and Plymouth fell in love with this exquisite chandelier that now graces the dining room, setting an elegant tone. The fixture would become her first purchase for the house, before it was even built.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Here, Jackie Schwartz stands with her husband Mike in the great room of their newly built home in Commerce Township that had everything they were looking for and more. In fact, they even decided to downsize ahead of schedule when they saw the plans for this particular house that is much more contemporary architecturally than their former residence.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A live-edge dining table becomes a conversation piece in the breakfast room where an oval-shaped iron and crystal chandelier adds drama from above. Wine-themed gallery art from the couple’s previous home was reframed for their new residence.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The well-furnished deck overlooking the wetlands beyond the property serves as a natural extension to the main areas of the home that features some of the current local trends according to their builder, Seth Herkowitz, partner, Hunter Pasteur Homes in Farmington Hills, a builder/developer of single and multifamily communities throughout southeast Michigan, such as the open floor plan.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A second-story loft area features a trio of bunching étagères filled with sentimental treasures and a comfy chair for visitors who stay in the nearby guest rooms to read or check their email.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
An array of oversized chargers lends an artistic touch when displayed on a wall near the staircase that leads to the loft area and two of the guest rooms.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The classic kitchen incorporates some modern touches, such as the quartzite counters and the two-tone cabinetry with white for the perimeter and gray for the substantial island that Jackie considers one of the highlights of the house.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Whimsical touches appear in the kitchen, like the ceramic monkey dish that holds candy and a stack of books that form a humorous saying about wine when combined.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Reframed art from their former home hangs above a buffet in the breakfast room while a unique wine rack comes in handy for entertaining. Pieces such as these reflect the changing taste of Jackie Schwartz who made the switch from traditional interiors to a more transitional environment.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The classic master bath draws from styles found at high-end hotels. Because Jackie wanted the space to be timeless, she chose distinctive details like the porcelain floors with black accent tiles and the crystal orb chandelier. Double vanities on opposite walls have tilting mirrors for added convenience.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
In the master bedroom, an upholstered bed joins coordinating nightstands topped with stone. Other notable features that contribute to the serene space include the tray ceiling above and the cushy carpet below.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The lighting makes a strong statement throughout the home. As Jackie explains, today’s lighting plays a key role because of the understated furniture styles. In the dining room, an oval iron-and-crystal light fixture adds drama after dark, while a series of pendant lights accentuate the kitchen.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
In the finished basement, an installment of art blocks adds a colorful arrangement to the mostly neutral space that includes a guest suite for extended family to stay.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A deluxe guest room in the finished basement is furnished for the couple’s granddaughter. Their builder, Seth Herkowitz, partner, Hunter Pasteur Homes in Farmington Hills, says the finished basement with a guest suite is among the current trends in the area.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
HThe lower level family room features a clever custom console table designed by Jackie to provide extra seating that allows guests to sit behind those on the sectional while still being able to see the TV during Super Bowl parties and such.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
A plush sectional is paired with shapely tables in the spacious finished basement that is more conducive to the couple’s current lifestyle than the spaces they gave up in their previous home.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
The convenient bar area takes up less space than a built-in and it’s easy to reconfigure or remove at any time.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Substantial artwork and additional seating fill a section of the lower level family room that offers a casual and comfortable place to entertain family and friends.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Since her husband’s home office is near the front of the house, Jackie says it was an important space to furnish. Highlights include the custom cabinetry she designed that was fabricated by Options Furniture in Commerce and a painting from a Florida gallery with a colorful composition of newspapers and magazines that provide a nod to Mike’s first job as a paperboy.  Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    In search of certain features, like a first-floor master suite, Jackie, owner of Home Interior Warehouse in Walled Lake and Plymouth, says they also wanted to downsize and she wanted more transitional rooms to reflect her changing taste.

    “We were ready for a change, but moving is really hard,” she says. “Everything fell into place when we found the right house.”

    Mike was also reluctant at first. “He wasn’t ready to make the move, but he fell in love with the house immediately. It’s such an easy, comfortable home to live in and it’s more suitable to our lifestyle now,” she says.

    Perfect fit

    Their 3,100-square-foot home with an open floor plan offers plenty of space for entertaining and overnight stays, plus a bonus 1,200 square feet in the finished basement.

    Most of the art and all of the furniture and light fixtures in the two-story home came from her store, like the console table in the foyer that looks like a steamer trunk.

    Warm gray walls and wide-plank engineered hardwood floors keep a cohesive feel on the main level, while lighting plays a major role in every room. “Lighting is so important today. It’s more architectural because of the understated furniture,” says Jackie, who chose a dramatic fixture for the foyer.

    In the dining room, a striking chandelier becomes a work of art. “It’s the first piece I bought for the house; before there was even a hole in the ground,” she says. “I fell in love with it. It looks like it’s raining crystals. It’s very organic, yet still dressy.”

    A pair of china cabinets flanks an oversized mirror that reflects the unique fixture for added drama.

    Though the palette is subtle, touches of gold add another layer to the quiet interiors. “I love gold and gray,” says Jackie. “When you don’t mix with gray, your rooms can start to look dated. This way it becomes more of a classic neutral if you don’t overdo it.”

    Another classic is her husband’s home office with handsome built-ins designed by Jackie and fabricated by Options Furniture in Commerce Township. “I wanted it to look sleek and clean, but still warm,” she says. “It’s an important room in the front of the house.”

    A bold geometric rug strikes a lighter note. “With all the dark furniture, it’s the pop of bright that the room needed,” she adds.

    Her favorite furniture, a pair of tall wingback chairs covered in zebra print, can be found in the great room. “I wanted something dramatic. Because everything in here is neutral, I wanted one element to pop,” says Jackie, who chose a woman’s portrait for the fireplace mantel. “She just spoke to me.”

    Identical sofas surround a faux-leather ottoman that serves as a coffee table, while a transitional-style media cabinet accompanies the TV.

    In the adjacent breakfast room, a live-edge dining table joins wine-themed gallery art from their former home that was reframed. An oval iron-and-crystal light fixture hangs from above. “It adds a lot of sparkle when it’s turned on,” Jackie says.

    The well-equipped kitchen features fun accents like a ceramic monkey dish that holds candy. “I wanted something a little whimsical,” she says. “We call her the greeter.”

    A glass subway tile backsplash offers a modern take on the standard style. The white shaker-style cabinets are classic, says Jackie, who chose a gray finish for the sizable island.

    Faux leather barstools are comfortable, durable and easy to wipe clean. “Mike and I eat at the island if it’s just the two of us,” she says of the 10-foot long feature she considers to be one of the highlights of the house.

    The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining. “This space can hold a lot of people,” she says.

    Their other home was around 1,800 square feet larger. “We gave up rooms we didn’t use that weren’t part of our lifestyle anymore,” says Jackie. “Now we have a finished lower level that really provides us with that space.”

    It includes a spacious entertaining area and a guest suite.

    On the second floor, there are two additional guest rooms and a loft area with a comfy chair for visitors to read or check email.

    The first-floor master bedroom boasts a tray ceiling above and cushy carpet below. An upholstered bed contributes to the peaceful retreat. Jackie wanted the master bathroom to be timeless with details like the porcelain marble floor with black accent tiles.

    Once again, the subtle touches set the tone. “Everything is pretty quiet. The light fixture is the wow factor,” she says about the crystal orb chandelier.

    Another wow factor is the property beyond. “We love our location backed by wetlands,” Jackie says. “This home just checked off everything we needed. We’re really glad we made the move.”

    Favorite features

    Their builder, Seth Herkowitz, partner, Hunter Pasteur Homes in Farmington Hills, a builder/developer of single and multifamily communities throughout southeast Michigan, shares some area trends.

    “The first-floor master is definitely a trend for empty nesters looking to downsize,” he says. “A lot of people have extended families that come to visit, so a finished lower level or a finished bedroom space on the second floor is popular.”

    Personalization is a priority. “We put a big emphasis on the design of the home to try to avoid a cookie-cutter feel,” says Herkowitz. “We make room for structural changes and a unique floor plan that suits their style of living.”

    An open floor plan and multifunctional islands are in demand. “The great room is ideal for entertaining and people tend to gather in the kitchen and around the island,” he says.

    Multipurpose spaces make sense. “The loft area can be used in a lot of different ways, so we can tailor it to their needs for a place for kids to do homework or a workspace or an open den,” he says.

    Spacious master bathrooms are a common request. “People tend to spend their money on the kitchen and the master suite,” he says.

    Engineered woods are popular for flooring and two-tone kitchens are hot right now.

    Most of all, the house must reflect the inhabitants. “Functionality has been a driving force behind home design,” says Herkowitz. “It’s about how people actually live in the home.”

    Jeanine Matlow writes the Smart Solutions column in Homestyle. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

