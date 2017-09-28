Brian Ach AP (Photo: Brian Ach / Invision/AP)

‘Fixer Upper’ says farewell after fifth season

Grab your tissues, “Fixer Upper” fans. The hit HGTV show is calling it quits after its fifth season, star Joanna Gaines announced on her blog this week. Calling the decision bittersweet but the “right choice,” Gaines said it’s time for she and her husband Chip and their young family to step away from the cameras. “This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment,” wrote Joanna on her blog. “Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses.” Outside of TV, the couple has already expanded into publishing, retail and more. They’re gearing up to launch a new line with Target. And Joanna’s Magnolia Home Collection is sold at Art Van. “Fixer Upper” returns to HGTV in November.

Pumpkins that will never spoil: Glass pumpkins

Dearborn’s Glass Academy will hold its ninth annual Glass Pumpkin Fest Oct. 7-8 and 14-15 with live glass-blowing demonstrations and sales, along with some new additions to the studio’s signature line of pumpkins. Each glass pumpkin is hand-crafted and is part of 5 branded lines of pumpkins. “They range in style from traditionals, which are mostly orange in color, to Sugar and Van Gogh’s which are more decorated with elaborate color techniques, then to Fantasy and Signature which are blues and purples,” said lead Designer Michelle Plucinsky in a press release. This year’s signature pumpkin is part of the Fantasy line and has a deep ruby red body with a mint color sugar accent. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. A preview party is planned for Oct. 12. The Glass Academy is at 25331 Trowbridge. Call (313) 561-4527.

Dearborn’s Glass Academy (Photo: Valerie Zelin)

Tour focuses on Yamasaki-designed buildings in Detroit

Docomomo US is an organization dedicated to the preservation of modern architecture, landscape and design. Next month, they’ll hold their annual Tour Day to raise awareness and appreciation of modern architecture and in Detroit the focus will be on Minoru Yamasaki. Yamasaki was a renowned Detroit-based architect who designed buildings, houses of worships, educational institutions and residences. He also designed five buildings in Detroit’s Cultural Center, which will be the focus of Docomomo Michigan’s Oct. 7 tour, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $15. The tour departs at 10 a.m. from the Josephine Ford Sculpture Garden at John R and Kirby behind the Detroit Institute of Arts on the College for Creative Studies campus. To purchase tickets, go to shop.preservationdetroit.org/

Vintage market ups spook factor

Halloween is just over a month away and for vintage lovers looking to get into the spooky spirit, the Vintage Market LLC is hosting Hocus Pocus Oct. 7-8 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, 3775 S. Custer Road. More than 250 vintage vendors will be furniture, home decor, barn salvage and more. And for a fun twist, there will be costume costume for the best dressed witch. Admission is $5; kids 12 and under are free. There will also be a food truck rally, music and more. Hocus Pocus runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 7 and 10 a.m-5 p.m. Oct. 8. Call (734) 344-1079.

Lightweight camper showroom opens in Detroit

Derek Michaels grew up watching his father restore old vintage campers. His dad even bought him his first camper. No wonder why as an adult, the Windsor native started doing the same thing – finding old campers and fixing them up. Now, the Californian has created his own company, the Happier Camper. Inspired by vintage campers, their adorable HC1 (pictured) is a 13-feet long lightweight travel trailer with a modular interior, wide entry door, classic fenders, and it can be hitched to nearly any car. And the Happier Camper just opened its first East Coast showroom at 1244 Beech Street in Detroit. A grand opening was held earlier this month. Michaels, who still has family in Windsor and Detroit, said it made sense to open a location in the city. “The energy around (the city) is what I really wanted,” says Michaels. “We’re getting a lot of people to the city and people are seeing how much it has changed.” Base prices for the HC1 start at $18,950. Go to http://happiercamper.com or call the Detroit showroom at (313) 460-4211.

Happier Camper (Photo: Happier Camper)

