Buy Photo Ten years after the Cindy Crawford Home collection debuted at Art Van, the line of sofas, seats and sectionals continues to be a top seller for the Warren retailer. (Photo: Photos by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

When Art Van Furniture first picked up supermodel Cindy Crawford’s Home Collection at the spring High Point Market in 2007, there was another furniture line with a celebrity name making the rounds that year: Donald Trump for Lexington.

Talk about an evolution. Trump has obviously moved on to the White House, but 10 years later, Crawford’s line, Cindy Crawford Home, is still a staple for Art Van. It’s one of the retailer’s best sellers, said spokeswoman Diane Charles.

Visiting the retailer on Thursday to celebrate her 10-year collaboration with Art Van, Crawford, who looks nearly the same as she did when she and her trademark mole became a household name in the 1990s, said the line is all about providing versatility to her customers. The popular Illusions sofa, for example, comes in 18 fabric choices.

Customers “want choices,” said Crawford, 51, sitting in her line’s Lincoln Square Accent Chair. And Cindy Crawford Home “gives a lot of versatility.”

Crawford said when she first paired up with Art Van, she had no idea Art Van was a person. When she finally met founder Art Van Elslander, “I was so impressed by his passion,” said Crawford.

She was also impressed with the retailer’s philanthropy. That’s one reason Crawford says she’s an ambassador of Art Van’s Charity Challenge. Her visit Thursday coincided with the retailer’s Award of Hope celebration, which gave five individuals and organizations $5,000 for their cause. Lee Anne Walters, the Flint mom who helped blow the whistle on the water crisis and who Crawford met during an event in California, was one honoree.

“She didn’t set out to be an activist,” said Crawford. “She’s a mom who became an activist.”

Looking ahead to the next 10 years of her collection, meanwhile, which she still considers “updated traditional,” Crawford said they’ll continue to offer consumers options. The scale is a little smaller, for example, as people move into smaller homes.

The line is about having “an eye for the trends without being trendy,” she said.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

(313) 223-4686

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xX7fPV