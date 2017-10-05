Oceanside SW 6496 (Photo: Sherwin-Williams)

Sherwin-Williams heads to the ocean for color of the year

Sherwin-Williams 2018 Color of the Year is Oceanside SW 6496, a versatile and dimensional shade, bridging old and new, light and dark and a sense of the familiar with a hint of mystery. “We have a growing sense of adventure, and it’s making its way into even the coziest corners of our homes. We are craving things that remind us of stories of bright folklore, like mermaids and expeditions across continents — essentially, the color of wanderlust right in our own homes. Oceanside is an adventurous, versatile peacock blue,” says Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams in a press release. Drawn from the Unity palette, (one of three palettes in Colormix 2018: Sherwin-Williams Color Forecast) Oceanside’s flexible nature makes it the perfect counterpart to neon pinks and vibrant reds, to sandy beiges and desert taupes. For information, go to sherwin-williams.com.

Great Lakes Comfort Collection comes to Scott Shuptrine

Scott Shuptrine Interiors introduces the new Great Lakes Comfort Collection curated by Century Furniture and available at all of their galleries. The three collections that are exclusive to Scott Shuptrine Interiors were designed to suit a variety of styles and tastes. Lake Huron features a quintessential contemporary aesthetic that makes any room inviting, while Lake Michigan (pictured above) has a bit of a modern feel. Lastly, Lake Superior offers a more traditional look that fits any living space. For information, go to artvan.com.

Lake Michigan (Photo: Art Van)

Check out what’s new at Novi Home Show

Catch appearances like Boyce Thompson, author of “The New, New Home,” demonstrating new products, tour manufactured home models from Michigan Manufactured Housing Association members and visit the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan’s Super Surplus Sale at the Novi Home Show. Hours are Oct. 13-15 from 2-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi. Admission is $10; seniors (55 and over) $9; and admission for children 12 and under is free (parking not included in ticket price). Special “$5 after 5” admission Friday and Saturday. Purchase advance tickets online. For information, go to novihomeshow.com. And for a chance to win tickets, go to DetroitNews.com/NoviHomeShow.

Manufactured homes (Photo: Novi Home Show)

Gordy mansion auction, sale offers pieces of history

Music fans, take note: There’s a global auction and estate sale coming up at the Motown Mansion. The 10,500-square-foot home, once owned by the label’s founder, Berry Gordy Jr., is at 918 W. Boston in Detroit’s historic Boston-Edison neighborhood. The auction features only things owned by Gordy, while the estate sale has only about 10 percent of items personally owned by Gordy — the rest are items acquired by the current homeowner. The auction goes live online at 7 p.m. Oct. 13; pre-bidding is going on now. Register at aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. The on-premise estate sale is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12-14. Attendees must register at aaronsestatesales.com/sale/1654830. For information, visit aaronsestatesales.com/Form and sign up for the email list.

Buy Photo Motown Mansion (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)

Fall classes in full swing at English Gardens

This month, English Gardens will host free weekend gardening seminars, a Make It & Take It Workshop, as well as a Free Kid’s Halloween Party at their locations. The first free in-store seminar on Fall Gardening Tips is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday and the next one, Putting Your Garden to Bed, will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 14. Additional seminar topics include Holiday Decorating Ideas and Arranging Fall Flowers. For the remaining schedule and other information, go to englishgardens.com.

Pumpkins (Photo: wingere)

