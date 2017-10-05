LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit may be the Motor City but Detroit Metal City may be just as apt.

The birthplace of Henry Ford’s assembly line and the automobile, our industrial roots run deep. Factories didn’t just churn out the products that helped define this region, they helped define us.

Industrial decor
Industrial decor is furniture with an attitude. It mixes metal, wood, brick to create a look all its own. Eastworks Detroit makes lamps such as this one with a distinct industrial vibe.  Eastworks Detroit
Mazzola mixes and matches everything from pipe fixtures and insulators to bed springs, scales and gauges for his lamps. "Sometimes I have no idea what I'm going to do," says Mazzola.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Prices start at $150 for Mazzola's lamps, all of which are functional light fixtures. He uses Edison bulbs in each one because "ordinary lightbulbs wouldn't do it justice," he says.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Inside his home studio in Detroit, Mazzola, 62, feeds an industry standard 18 gauge wire through the base of a lamp. He'll be a part of a several holiday markets in Detroit this year.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Mazzola uses plumbing fixtures from Advance Plumbing in Detroit for some of his lamps. The on-off valve acts as a power switch.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Each lamp can take anywhere from several hours to several days to create. Mazzola relies on "pickers" -- people who look for certain types of salvage -- to find some of the parts.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Vintage glass insulators add a touch of color to this lamp.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Mazzola also converts vintage fans into lamps.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Mazzola, 62, a former member of the hit band Sponge, says creating furniture is like creating music in many ways. "You can over-write a song, over-sing a song," he says. "Sometimes simpler is better."  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Mazzola converted a set of three ammunition boxes into a set of Bluetooth speakers with a clock, a USB port and functional gauge.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Mazzola uses a unique mix of parts for his lamps.  Eastworks Detroit
Photographer Jesse Green and his wife, Cali, own a loft in Detroit that is part of a building that was built in 1926 and once used for graphic arts. Cali, who decorated the space, says when it comes to decorating an industrial space, focus on clean lines for a sofa or bed and stay away from too much color or patterns. "The brick wall is my favorite feature of the loft itself, and I definitely didn’t want to distract from it," said Cali.  Jesse Green
Cali also blended in some mid-century pieces, a favorite of hers and Jesse's, into the decor.  Jesse Green
A large flag hangs on one wall of the Greens' loft. The furniture is from IKEA, Overstock.com, Amazon and elsewhere.  Jesse Green
In downtown Holly, N. Reding and Sons Vintage Industrial Antiques features a wide range of industrial-inspired tables, clocks and accents.  N. Reding and Sons.
Designer Jeremy Domanik, whose wife Beth owns the store, makes many of the lamps. He uses salvaged metal and other components from farms, factories and elsewhere across Michigan.  N. Reding and Sons
Jeremy Domanik used a vintage corn seeder and cement mixer to create portions of this table. It is tied together with industrial re-rod and re-purposed copper piping. It retails for $1,335 and includes both stools.  N. Reding and Sons
Edison bulbs also make an appearance in this lamp at N. Reding and Sons.  N. Reding and Sons
Restoration Hardware's Dutch Industrial Single Style Shelving, designed by Luay Al Rawi, pairs antiqued elm with distressed cast metal. Caster wheels make it easy to move around.  Restoration Hardware
Benches made from barn beams stand in front of Dave Hudson's Hudson Industrial showroom, which opened last month on Hilton in Ferndale.  Hudson Industrial
Talk about unique side tables: Hudson repurposes parts of old pop cases and makes them into industrial-looking tables.  Hudson Industrial
A table set created by Hudson Industrial.  Hudson Industrial
Hudson used wood from an old church in Detroit for this table.  Hudson Industrial
What once stored bottles of Vernors is now an eclectic side table.  Hudson Industrial
Detroit Artisans on Hilton in Ferndale offers an eclectic mix of industrial-looking vintage decor, everything from old car parts to a pay phone.  Detroit Artisans
    No wonder why industrial decor resonates with so many. This no-frills style mixes metal, leather, wood and brick into a style that exudes a type of tough sophistication.

    But you don’t have to live in an old stove or auto parts factory to appreciate an industrial vibe or incorporate that style in your own home. Often, it’s about appreciating the history of industrial-style furniture.

    “I believe it’s very versatile,” said Beth Domanik, the owner of N. Reding and Sons Vintage Industrial Uniques, which sells a range industrial-style furniture and decor in downtown Holly. “It’s functional art. These are conversation pieces. ”

    Domanik says their customers come from all ages and backgrounds. And when customers learn the history behind the salvaged components they find, whether it’s from a farm or factory, that increase the excitement.

    “This is what people get excited about,” said Domanik.

    Still, industrial decor also is about taking that hard style – the old beams, the iron reinforcements, exposed brck and concrete – and playing it up, but also softening those edges.

    Take the lamps that artist Joe Mazzola of Eastworks Detroit creates. Mazzola, a former member of the hit 1990s band Sponge, melds salvaged metal and plumbing parts to create one-of-a-kind lamps. Mazzola anchors each piece with an antique lamp base.

    “I like the juxtaposition of coupling that (the lamp base) with the industrial,” he says.

    And surprisingly, while you’d think his industrial aesthetic would appeal to men, Mazzola says most of his customers are women.

    “People are interested in something that is functional,” says Mazzola, who grew up in Detroit and Mount Clemens.

    Mazzola says there are a lot of similarities between making furniture and music.

    “You can over-write a song, over-sing a song,” says Mazzola. “Sometimes simpler is better.”

    A certain style

    Dave Hudson also is a designer with an industrial aesthetic. He creates one-of-a-kind furniture, often from salvaged wood and metal. He makes dining room tables, consoles and more.

    “I have always had a certain style to everything I build,” said Hudson in an email. “I guess these days its called industrial.”

    Hudson, a metalworker for 22 years who also was a 3-D visual effects artist, started his furniture business in 2009. After years at Ferndale’s Rust Belt Market, he recently opened his own small showroom on Hilton Road, also in Ferndale.

    ““I use reclaimed wood, live edge wood, and fine finished hardwoods,” said Hudson, whose prices range from about $500 for a average size coffee table to $1,200 for a larger piece.

    Nearly an hour north of Hudson Industrial is Domanik’s N. Reding and Sons. Started in 2015, the 3,200-square-foot store is named after Domanik’s great-grandfather, an immigrant from Luxembourg who moved to Michigan in the mid-19th century to capitalize on the copper boom. He ran two general stores.

    Like Mazzola, Domanik and her husband, Jeremy, who makes much of the furniture and lamps they sell, rely on pickers to find many of the unique salvage items they use and then reinvent.

    “We locally source materials from both historical agricultural, automotive and industry from all around Michigan,” says Domanik. “Each piece is handcrafted with an eye towards maintaining the original patina that shows how it stood the test of time.”

    But industrial design doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing style. Cali Green, who with her husband, Jesse Green, owns a loft in Detroit that’s a 1920s building that once housed various graphic arts studios, blended in mid-century design because that’s what they like.

    “Focus on clean lines in your big pieces (like the sofa, the bed, and the desk) and experiment with textures rather than patterns and a lot of color,” suggests Cali. “...Most industrial spaces tend to be pretty dark for the most part, so sticking with lighter tones will help with that as well.”

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    (313) 223-4686

    Twitter: @mfeighan

    Industrial chic: Where to shop

    Detroit Artisans: 2141 Hilton Road, Ferndale. (248) 206-7595; detroitartisans.com

    Eastworks Detroit: (313) 461-6642; eastworksdetroit.com.

    Hudson Industrial: 3259 Hilton Road, Ferndale. (312) 493-2197; hudsonindustrial furnishings.com.

    N. Reding and Sons Vintage Industrial Uniques: 109 S. Saginaw St., Holly. (810) 814-3321.

    Restoration Hardware: 2800 West Big Beaver Road, Suite R-236, at Somerset Mall, Troy. (248) 614-6984

