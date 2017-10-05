Want to get that plush hotel look? Try going all white: walls, ceiling, floors, furniture, and, most importantly, bedding. (Photo: Dreamstime / TNS)

Settling into a plush hotel room with no other plans but to completely unwind sounds pretty nice, but what’s even better (as well as budget-friendly) is a staycation at home. Of course, it can be hard to achieve a truly blissful master bedroom decor setup. Often, nightstand clutter, mismatched sheets and underwhelming furniture can get in the way of complete relaxation.

Think it’s time to give your bedroom the makeover it deserves? We’ve outlined a few master bedroom ideas that will help your space feel more layered and comfortable — it may even make it feel larger. No, you don’t need a giant room or perfectly pressed linens to achieve pure bliss at home. Whether you’re in the market for a new bed frame or just looking to upgrade your wall color, we have the solutions for you.

Start with a large rug: Nothing makes a space look smaller than a rug too small for it. In the bedroom, it’s especially important to have a rug large enough to cover the area around the bed — not to mention it’s more comfortable to step on when you wake up.

Small-space tip: If you can’t fit a large rug in your space, opt for two runners flanking the bed instead.

Go all white: Want to get that plush hotel look? Try going all white: walls, ceiling, floors, furniture, and, most importantly, bedding. Play with textures instead of colors by adding cashmere, sheepskin and linens.

Small-space tip: White walls can look dingy in a small room with very little natural light. If that’s the case for you, paint the walls and ceiling a soft, muted color and keep everything else white.

Add a statement chair: Fill an awkward corner with a statement chair. Not only does it look great on its own, but it comes in handy when you want to throw clothes or a bag over it at the end of a long day. After all, laziness happens to the best of us.

Small-space tip: If there is no space for a chair, try a smaller accent like a stool or even a woven basket to handle extra clutter.

Make a chandelier statement: Fill the height of your space with a large statement chandelier, which will also enhance the mood lighting in your space. Just don’t forget to put it on a dimmer in case you want to set a romantic tone. If you have low ceilings, opt for a chandelier that branches out horizontally instead of vertically.

Small-space tip: To know exactly how big your chandelier should be for the space, add the dimensions of the room together in feet, and then convert the result to inches. For instance, a room that’s 8 feet by 10 feet should have a chandelier with a diameter of 18 inches.

End with a bench: In large bedrooms, empty space can feel awkward. Try adding a small living area in your room if you can, or even just add a bench at the foot of your bed to fill the room. Not only will it make the space feel more layered, but it’s practical, too.

Small-space tip: Pay careful attention to the traffic clearance in your space — which should be around 2 to 3 feet wide to walk around comfortably.

