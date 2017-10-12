Small pumpkins work well along an entry pathway as well as a centerpiece. (Photo: Dreamstime / TNS)

Halloween is often the forgotten holiday when it comes to home decor. But that doesn’t have to be the case.

Looking for ways to dress up your home for Halloween? Here are some Design Recipes ideas for transitioning your home decor while making it more festive this Halloween.

1.Fall-themed decor elements. Instead of decorating your home just for a particular holiday, why not decorate your home for the season as well? Elements such as baled hay, potted cabbages, sunflowers or even flowering plants can create a desirable and appealing look.

2. Small pumpkins. Pumpkin carving can be great for the kids, but a little bit too messy perhaps for adults. A great idea is to purchase smaller pumpkins and instead of carving, simply hollow out the core and insert a large oversized candle in the center. It works well along an entry pathway as well as a centerpiece.

3. Paper lanterns. Paper lanterns are fun and festive. When it comes to lighting, you can make your own using decorative cotton or linen paper. Simply string thin metal wire through the ends to create your shape, then place over a hanging bulb or battery-powered light.

4. Greeting cards. Seldom do people think of sending Halloween greeting cards, but colorful cards make for great instant artwork to adorn a table for entertaining or a trick-or-treat table at the front door. Just frame and you’re ready to go!

5.Create your own Halloween artwork. One of my favorite simple art tricks is to frame paper or cotton napkins. Now is the perfect time of the year to bring out all of the warm yellows, oranges, browns and blacks.

6.Create a signature cocktail. For the perfect adult brew for Halloween entertaining, think color. A chocolate martini with a foamed milk topping creates the perfect adult witches’ brew to bring any party to life.

7.Easy Halloween tabletop decor. Layer the table with yards of white netting, then place a colored cloth on top. The final touch is to place a battery-powered light under the table. The result a beautiful glow radiating through the netting and colored cloth that is sure to create the perfect atmosphere.

8.White pumpkins. White pumpkins are not as common as their orange counterparts but look beautiful adorning a Halloween table. Spray-paint some black for a ghoulish mix.

9. Spooky napkin holders. It may sound a bit ghoulish, but hollowed-out dog bones make the perfect napkin ring for a frightfully delightful table setting.

10. Halloween elements such as cobwebs. Cobwebs are a wonderful way to adorn a table for a spooky atmosphere. Inexpensive stockings or pantyhose can create the look.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xBWctw