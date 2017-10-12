LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

So, remember when talking to your plants was a thing? If you do, you can probably picture macrame-sleeved hanging spider plants. That was groovy accessorizing in the ’70s.

Homestyle: Bringing the outside in
Terrarium forms have evolved beyond glass bowls. These cubes in brass and glass from West Elm provide visual pop as well as living green for the table. Overall width is 16 inches, height 9 1/2 inches.  West Elm
Plants again are being assimilated into home decor, welcoming green indoors. These simple hanging gold globes from CB2 (also available in silver) can add a modern decorative touch. The two-piece raj swingers are designed to be hung high or low.  CB2
Air plants are uber-popular because they are low maintenance. This single Tillandsia, available at Terrain, creates a rustic tablescape when nestled into a piece of craggy wood on a table in a foyer.  Terrain
Macrame, 2017 style: a bit of nostalgia, 40-some years after that hippie trend dug in. These from macrame artists behind Yerbamala Designs use traditional techniques with 100 percent recycled cotton rope and cotton cord with a modern twist, and flavors of Miami to mid-century color combos, including mustard and sage.  West Elm
A galvanized metal picture frame built for plants, this one has a built-in grid to plant 10 of your your favorites. Water from the top (holds 1 quart) and moisture mat technology ensures even distribution of water. It measures 15 1/2 inches wide, 21 1/2 inches tall and 4 1/4 inches deep. Also from Williams-Sonoma, chalkboard versions that allow you to identify your plants or herbs.  Williams Sonoma
Wall planters have come on strong, and they're especially effective hung in multiples. Here on-trend matte black and white come together in an engaging display. The 4- or 6-inch glazed ceramic wallscape pots and the plants of your choosing become works of art on a garden gallery wall.  West Elm
Sculptor Robert Remer took on the classic Queen Anne table and reimagined it coming alive, with plants at the corners that traditionally would feature carved shell or other organic motifs in wood. This indoor-outdoor version, crafted from lightweight reinforced concrete hand-polished for a suede-like finish, has pockets to slip in favorite greens. Two options for footed: floor and table.  Opiary
Mid-century modern style in a striking combination of white ceramic bowls on turned tapered walnut legs. The planters from West Elm are inspired by clean silhouettes of the '50s and '60s.  West Elm
AT HOME for release AUGUST 2017 BY DESIGN Caption 09: Glazed white ceramic and chunky walnut footed planters from West Elm create a graphic tablescape. The small model is 3.75 inches in diameter (3 inches tall); the larger, 7.1 inches (6.1 inches tall).  Mark Weinberg
String plants add texture and dimension. This hanging fern string trio is available at Terrain. Fern varieties depend on grower availability and may include maidenhair, bird's nest, button, staghorn or pteris.  Terrain
Decorative ceramic planters today are keeping up with design trends, like geometric triangle motifs, here expressed in a range of blues and greens on white earthenware. The Rudi cylinder planter from CB2 is reminiscent of vintage ceramic tile, but its classic design has modern appeal.  CB2
Glass terraria from CB2 take flight in a bathroom, where the teardrop shaped handmade beaker glass pieces filled with mini gardens are suspended in staggered clusters, like modern pendant lights.  CB2
Teardrop-shaped handmade beaker glass terraria for microgreens are especially captivating when hung in multiples, chandelier style, from the curlicue loop at top. Use your own rope, ribbon or cords, in natural or colors, for another design element.  CB2
A male torso sculpture from Opiary's Imperial collection provides a modern, organic sensibility with its simple detail, curvaceous lines highlighting the figure and flora, like some ancient stone growing in the garden and gathering moss.  Opiary
Succulents are among the most popular plants today because of their sculptural shapes, variety of forms, colors and non-demanding nature. They look especially fetching in the footed Monterrey planter from West Elm. The earthenware container is shiny glazed white on top, and 3-D faceted matte chocolate on bottom.  West Elm
Stockholm-based Design House teamed with Atelier 2+ to create a greenhouse on stand, simply beautiful as a piece of architecture as it introduces a mini garden to the interior. Credit: Atelier 2+/Jonas Lindstrom  Atelier 2+
: This handcrafted glass terrarium from West Elm nestles into a naturalistic wood stand, an attractive addition to a tabletop. It's made by molding melted recycled glass against the wood, which singes lightly as the glass cools.  West Elm
Living walls are showing up more and more in commercial spaces, but instead of planting an entire wall in green, sculptor Robert Remer envisioned a textured surface that resembles swirling sand, punctuated with tufts of greenery in a dramatic composition.  Opiary
AT HOME for release AUGUST 2017 BY DESIGN Caption 18: You'll find more grow lights on the market, some designed, like this mushroom style, to look like table lamps.  LESLIE F. HALLECK
Czech-based lighting manufacturer Brokis (www.brokis.eu) introduced a botanical lamp planter designed by Barbara Manolo, that features hand-blown colored glass with a light nestled within, here surrounded by glass marbles and plants. It sits on a three-legged wood stand.  Brokis
    Guess what? Macrame is back. And so are houseplants.

    Under the radar as a design trend, suddenly houseplants – and the containers for them –are almost as hot as the sizzling summer hit “Despacito,” though we can’t vouch that views on retailer websites are anywhere near the 3 billion eyes on the Luis Fonsi YouTube video.

    What is significant about this verdant trend is that it’s more expansive than before. In past decades, it was large-scale sculptural plants that won over designers, who then were tasked with finding appropriate containers for those palms and fiddle leaf figs that looked good and suited the style of the decor.

    Now, smaller plants are garnering attention, and it’s as much about the green styles and textures – from asparagus ferns to newer air and string plants as well as succulents – that are driving a need for more particular and innovative designs in containers. There’s more to it than color, including tapping into current design trends from matte black and geometrics to 3-D and textural surfaces.

    Even brands like Tom Dixon have weighed in, in elegant copper and glass containers that can hold flowers or plants.

    Like popular planters for the patio or window boxes, there’s a range of squares and rectangles as well as round pots. There are trays that usually include at least a trio of pots – perfect for use as a centerpiece on a dining table. The terrarium also has made a comeback – and in a variety of new forms that combine glass with wood. Some glass orbs can be suspended from the ceiling chandelier style, staggered and in multiples. At Anthropologie, there’s even a brass and colored glass mobile.

    Curiously, Pottery Barn has an entire plant shop that covers all of the trends and targets those without green thumbs. Its message: “Get the houseplant look” – with faux greens.

    One reason for this current resurgence in houseplants is a desire to connect with nature, to bring the outdoors in, in apartments and single-family homes that have little outdoor space. Many want to grow their own herbs and vegetables – and if they can’t do it outside, why not inside? Hydroponics (growing plants without soil), aquaponics (in water), grow lights and special herb pots for the kitchen are cultivating interest.

    There are, of course, the health benefits of plants. More than 10 years ago, says Susan McCoy, CEO of the Garden Media Group, a boutique marketing firm that tracks trends in horticulture and gardening, plant folks were preaching about how they clean the air of volatile organic compounds.

    “At the time we thought, who is going to know what that is?” says McCoy. Today, VOCs are part of the dialog regarding paints, fabrics and floor coverings.

    “A recent study shows that 52 percent of Americans know that houseplants help purify the air,” says McCoy. That’s good, because studies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that levels of indoor air pollution levels can be two to five times (and in some cases 10 times) higher than outdoor air. Some of the best plants to absorb indoor toxins include peace lilies, orchids and ferns.

    As mainstream consumers grow food indoors, Garden Media’s “Grow 365” report states that “indoor gardening is redefined. Growing clean fresh food is a necessity, not a luxury.” Indoor gardening stores produced just under $1 billion of revenue in 2015.

    “People also are seeking plants as a way to find mental wellness,” says McCoy. “Plants inside or out help clear the mind, relax, unplug from a 24/7 life. More and more we need to be in touch with nature, find that calm, get centered.”

    Much of the green style has been coming out of Europe. You can thank Paris-based botanist Patrick Blanc for the living wall. His stunning 40-foot-tall green space on the side of the Quai Branly Museum in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower never disappoints. The vertical garden has been getting a little traction here in the U.S., mostly in commercial spaces, although it’s a natural for residential outdoor settings – especially when space is limited.

    Williams-Sonoma was one of the first retailers to introduce a wall-mounted frame with integrated watering capability and a grid for placing a variety of plants. Models have included blackboard, which are super because you can write the names of the herbs in chalk, much like those slate cheese boards on which you can ID varieties of cheese.

    Another European transplant is the idea of wall-mounted cubes or bowls, which hang like wall art or light sconces. One intriguing large flat zinc circle at Terrain has an envelope for plants.

    The enormous popularity of succulents probably has driven some of the designs. Some of these containers have a textured finish – an attractive contrast with the smoother succulents. Others are footed, which steps them up from a tabletop.

    Among the most inventive pieces are those from sculptor Robert Remer. His imagination has sparked everything from sculptural torsos to organic shapes to all-weather tables and chairs, which have pockets for tucking in plants. He sees his work as nature taking root in decoration, rather than “decorating with plants.”

    “The placement of plants is very deliberate,” says Remer. “It’s an aesthetic nod to nature.”

    String or air plants also offer a fresh look. String gardens, popularized by Dutch designer Fedor van der Valk, draw from the Japanese concept of “kokedama,” kind of a floating bonsai.

    While maintenance of string gardens may require taking down, soaking or misting, the air plant (genus Tillandsia, AKA tilly and tills to aficionados), is more forgiving. Indoors, it requires no soil – just filtered light.

    Even on a small scale, a little green goes a long way.

    “Nature, with an incredible vista of mountains, valleys, the ocean, has this wonderful scaling quality,” says Remer. “There’s a similar feeling with a dish with one plant, integrating nature into something manmade.”

