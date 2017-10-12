Pillows at Post. (Photo: Post)

June & December opens Berkley retail space, studio

Husband-and-wife design duo Nick and Katie Forte of Metro Detroit-based retailer June & December are gearing up to open their first retail space in downtown Berkley. A grand opening at their 1,200-square-foot new store, located at 2670 Coolidge, is scheduled for Oct. 21. June & December launched its website in fall of 2014. “As our business has grown over these last few years and we’ve added team members, we relocated to a new studio to expand our operations and open a small retail space within our studio,” says Nick, who notes they chose Berkley because it’s centrally located but has a small town feel. Studio hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Visit https://junedecember.com/.

A new Post for design in Detroit

A new store on Kercheval in Detroit is called Post for a reason. Built in 1940, the 10,000-square-foot building is a former post office. But in its latest incarnation, it’s a very cool destination spot for design in Detroit. Post is the new design and production space of Mutual Adoration, a Detroit-based design studio that makes furniture, picture frames and other home goods from wood reclaimed from abandoned houses in the city. The store will also include a retail area featuring not just Mutual Adoration’s work but also jewelry, textiles, ceramics and more from artisans all over the country. Post also has space for workshops, events and classes. A grand opening is scheduled for Oct. 21. Traveling to art shows all over the country during the last year, co-owner Wayne Maki says he and co-owner Clare Fox have met so many talented makers. Post “is a collection of our favorite things from many of our favorite small companies,” said Maki in an email. Post will also house the design and production studios of Leadhead Glass, Tait Design Co., and Scarlet Crane Creations. Post, 14500 Kercheval, will be open from 12-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Go to post-detroit.com.

Detroit Quonset hut available on Airbnb

Of all the new homes and condo project popping up on the Detroit landscape these days, True North Detroit is one of the most unique. Designed by architect Edwin Chan near the city’s Woodbridge neighborhood, the project consists of eight Quonset huts that are live-work spaces. If you’re curious about what it’s like to live in one of these unique huts — even if it’s just for one night — one hut is available to rent on Airbnb. Called QuonsetHaus, it’s available to rent for $175 a night during the week and $200 on weekends depending on demand. It has one bedroom and one bath, but can sleep four. Guests who’ve already stayed there called it “inspirational,” “a dream,” and totally unique. For more information, go to Google.com and search for “QuonsetHaus.”

See what’s coming up at the Annual Lily Bulb Sale

The Michigan Regional Lily Society, an affiliate of the North American Lily Society, will hold its Annual Lily Bulb Sale from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday at Birmingham Unitarian Church, 38651 Woodward in Bloomfield Hills. All lily bulbs come directly from the lily growers and are offered at discounted prices. Experienced lily society members will be on hand to answer questions on differentiating lilies, bloom cycle and soil conditions. Enjoy refreshments, conversation and a chance to win a special bulb with a purchase. For more information and a list of available bulbs, go to mrls.org.

Anastasia (Photo: Michigan Regional Lily Society)

All Things Detroit returns Nov. 5

What do you get when you combine local artisans, food trucks and entertainment at Detroit’s beloved Eastern Market? All Things Detroit. This popular event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5, draws thousands and is held three times a year. It was founded by consultant Jennyfer Crawford. Roughly 250 vendors will be on hand, one of which is Berkley’s PupCraft. PupCraft makes pet-related treats, gear and home decor. They will be selling their new doggie bandannas (pictured) and bowties. Tickets for All Things Detroit are $5; kids 12 and under are free. For information on discounted ticket prices and early admission, go to https://iloveallthingsdetroit.com/.

