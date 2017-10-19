Unique pieces like this shapely table and chairs from the Nigel Barker Modern Collection at Art Van can inspire a conversation area. (Photo: Art Van)

When it comes to the latest developments in home decor, the current selection is more extensive than ever before. Whether you visit your favorite retailers, do an online search or read shelter magazines, you’re likely to locate some stylish finds for your interiors.

Here are a few of the recent trends that caught my eye:

Words and quotes show no signs of going away, appearing on decorative plaques, wood crates and accent pillows.

Storage pieces are more appealing these days with wicker baskets and other cool containers that make stashing your stuff a fashion statement.

Though some classics like leather were never left behind, this tried and true material seems more noticeable now, especially on unique seating like desk chairs with quilted details.

There’s also been a resurgence of mirrored surfaces, from dressers and nightstands to jewelry boxes and trays.

On a recent shopping trip, my friend and I were amazed by an angled floor mirror that was wrapped in a leather base.

Other textures include the velvet upholstered items like tufted ottomans and chairs that add luxury to any space.

Versatile pieces that don’t take up a lot of square footage, such as tiered rolling carts, are popping up everywhere.

The variety of wood finishes available today will surely warm any interiors. Worn styles can add character to new construction.

Furniture featuring straight lines and cleaner profiles is also making its way into more homes.

Painted tables with ornate patterns make a colorful statement in an entry or hallway where they can add personality and purpose as a standalone piece.

Some small pillows I spotted had playful patterns and sayings. These little gems are guaranteed to spark conversations among guests.

Even wall clocks have become more dramatic with oversized styles and other detailed designs that keep you on task while adding some pizazz to your rooms.

Lucite is making a comeback in the form of dining chairs and side tables along with smaller accents.

Large-scale accessories that were hard to find in the past are now available in a wide range of styles.

The same can be said for vintage reproductions that lend a historic feel to your surroundings.

Display easels for art and other objects, both floor and tabletop varieties, also seem to be more readily available.

Lighting has become a luminous category with a wide array of lamps to suit any setting.

All it takes is one look at the latest catalogs that came in the mail from sources like Art Van and Ethan Allen to see the comprehensive selection of furniture and accessories in the marketplace today. So, if you’re on the hunt for home decor, there’s a better chance you’ll find what you’re looking for and more. Though the selection can be overwhelming, it sure beats the limited range in previous years.

Jeanine Matlow is a Metro Detroit interior decorator turned freelance writer specializing in stories about interior design. You can reach her at jeaninematlow@earthlink.net.

