Laurie Mueller of Rochester Hills, “On Pause” (Photo: The Community House)

Our Town Art Show and Sale kicks off in Birmingham

The 32nd Annual Our Town Art Show and Sale is from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-noon Sunday at The Community House in Birmingham. The juried art show provides a forum for Michigan artists to display and sell their work, including paintings, pastels, sculptures, glassworks, fiber works, photography, jewelry and mixed media. This event is presented by the DeRoy Testamentary Foundation. Other sponsors include the Michigan Design Center, Armina Interiors, Detroit Home Magazine and 90.9 WRCJ. The location is 380 S. Bates St. For information, go to communityhouse.com.

Newest showroom at MDC featuring vignette fundraiser

Michigan Design Center’s newest showroom, Theodore Alexander (Suite 30), will hold a special event from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 27 with vignettes by several interior designers featuring Theodore Alexander furniture, resulting in a “showhouse within a showroom.” Meet native Detroiter Michael Berman, pictured, who created the “Califolio” line for Theodore Alexander, and enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds benefit Variety the Children’s Charity. Tickets are $50 for general admission or $100 for benefactors. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a reception for benefactors. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general admission. There will be another chance to see the vignettes and meet Berman from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 28. Tickets for that day are $10 and may be purchased at the door. Please enter at the “B” door at the south end of the building, at 1700 Stutz Drive in Troy. The Theodore Alexander showroom officially opens on Oct. 30. For information, go to varietytashowhouse.eventbrite.com.

Michael Berman (Photo: Michigan Design Center)

Celebrate with a gathering plate

With the celebratory season ahead, it’s the perfect time to add something new to your current selection of serving pieces or treat that special someone who loves to entertain to a holiday hostess gift. Keep an eye out for unique pieces like the “Gather” Everyday Dip and Serving Board from Carved Solutions sold at Bed Bath & Beyond. Serve crudités or chips and dip in style with the word “gather” in script on the birch and ash board that makes an elegant presentation. The two-piece set, which includes a 10 oz. ceramic ramekin and a 21-inch serving board, retails for $96.99. For information, go to bedbathbeyond.com.

Gather tray (Photo: Bed Bath and Beyond)

Magnetic copper cups just right for organizing this season

Take a cue from the warmer hues of the season to give your home office or any workspace a mini makeover with copper accents that make tasks more manageable. This Copper Magnetic Desk Set makes a striking statement on any surface. Priced at $34.99 and sold at the Container Store, the magnetic cups can be arranged in different ways on the non-skid tray, acting as catch-alls for pencils, paper clips and more. For information, go to containerstore.com.

Container Store (Photo: Container Store)

Glass pumpkins take decor through Thanksgiving

Colorful pumpkins and gourds can last well past Halloween all the way to Thanksgiving when you have the glass variety. For a distinctive seasonal display, look no further than the Amber Crackle Art Glass Pumpkins and Gourd from Pier 1 Imports that range from around $13 to $40 for each piece. Place one on a side table for a fall feel or use the grouping to make an autumnal centerpiece. The richness of the amber-caramel color and the crackled texture of the glass will add that special touch to any setting. For information, go to pier1.com.

Amber Crackle Art Glass Pumpkins and Gourds (Photo: Pier 1)

