Sconces flanking your bathroom mirror will not only look great, they will make you look even better. (Photo: Dreamstime / TNS)

We believe in making aspirational decor achievable, and we know that our elevated taste doesn’t always match up with our limited budgets. We know all too well that some of our favorite interior designers’ designs are like works of art we could only hope to see in museums, but we’re not afraid of picking up paintbrushes and creating our own masterpiece — literally.

So how do you achieve a champagne look on a box-wine budget? It all starts with being observational and identifying which aspects of a design make it look so luxe. From strategically placed rugs to clever accessorizing, we illustrated eight ways to fake a high-end look. Time to get crafty — your very own high-end interior awaits.

Fill a grand entrance: A grand entrance is nice to have, but making it look “decorated” can quickly escalate into spending thousands of dollars. Instead, try combining a bright area rug, a simple tulip table and a vase filled with tall branches to bridge the gap with your lighting fixture.

Fake the custom look: Custom design is often associated with high costs, but faking the look is not as hard as you might think. Painted IKEA units can double as storage and seating, while a plug-in sconce can be much easier to install than a hard-wired one. And if you must shell out on a custom seat cushion, save money by using inexpensive pillows for the back cushions.

Make your own art: Want the gallery wall look without the price tag? Get creative and create your own art.

Learn from hotels: Five-star hotel rooms are comfortable for a reason: They’re well appointed, practical and beautifully edited. Keeping within a restricted color palette can also help elevate the look of your room.

Furnish a large bedroom: Large bedrooms, especially those with high or sloped ceilings, can be expensive to furnish. One of the easiest tricks to do so is to visually fill the space both horizontally and vertically. Start with a punchy colored rug for the floor, and add height with a canopy or four-poster bed. Repeat the colors from the rug in smaller accents for visual continuity.

Accent your bathroom: All interior stylists know any bathroom will look exponentially better if well appointed with chic accessories. It’s almost as if one strategically placed Aésop bottle can hide dirty grout and ugly tiles. Want to add an extra-special touch to your bathroom? Sconces flanking your vanity mirror will not only look great, they will make you look even better.

Use luxe colors and textures: Deep, rich colors and luxe textures aren’t reserved for the 1 percent. With deep jewel tones and textiles like velvet and silk, you can make your home look a lot more expensive than its price tag.

Use textures, not colors: Elevate your space by keeping a strict color palette of neutrals, playing with textures instead of bright tones. Tan leather, Mongolian lamb fur and brushed brass are all textures that can bring a hint of luxe to your space without costing a ton.

Get the latest on home decor trends, design ideas, shopping guides and food news, and take a look inside your favorite celebrity homes on DomaineHome.com.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2yRkYZb