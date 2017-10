Clip one of these homemade tags to a backpack or lunchbox, and there will never be confusion about whose is whose. (Photo: Alexandra Grablewski / TNS)

Clip one of these homemade tags to a backpack or lunchbox, and there will never be confusion about whose is whose.

Start with a metal rim key tag. Remove the ring, paint the tag, and let it dry. Decorate it with stickers or glued-on drawings or cutouts. Brush on a coat of decoupage medium (such as Mod Podge) and let it dry before replacing the key ring.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iCAcNm