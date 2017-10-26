Buy Photo From left, Jean Neal of Detroit and Marilyn Anderson of Southfield have some appetizers provided by Craft Creative Catering at the Detroit News Dish and Design event at Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Royal Oak, Mich. on Sept. 27, 2017. This event shows readers how to host the perfect dinner party. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Dish and Design’s Entertaining for the Holidays is Nov. 29

Impress your guests this holiday season with creative tips from the pros. Our last Dish and Design of 2017, Entertaining for the Holidays, will be 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Royal Oak. Jeffrey Floral Architecture will show you how to set an unforgettable and unique holiday table, while Scott Schuptrine designers will help you reinvent your interior spaces. The Fed restaurant will offer seasonal recipes and samples, and the Whisky Parlor’s master mixologist will show you how to create the best seasonal cocktails. Homestyle columnist Jeanine Matlow will share holiday hacks to make your DIY life fun and easy. Tickets are $10 each and go on sale Friday; go to DetroitNews.com/DishandDesign to purchase your tickets.

Fleurdetroit offering a Holiday Open House

Fleurdetroit will host its biggest event of the year with a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Nov. 4. The full-service, everyday florist, specializes in event design, landscape design services and installations and more. Its Bloomfield Hills design campus includes a garden shoppe with European and American objects for the home and garden, as well as a floral studio and working showroom. Shop their collection of curated holiday floral and decor at 1507 S. Old Telegraph Road. Guests will receive 20 percent off their entire retail purchase, excluding events, gift cards, containers, markdowns, workshops, landscaping and floral. Complimentary valet will be provided during the event. For information, go to fleurdetroit.com.

Fleurdetroit is having a holiday open house. (Photo: Fleurdetroit)

Art for the Holidays kicks off Nov. 3

Celebrate “First Grabs Friday” at the Detroit Artists Market from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Nov. 3. This event marks the start of Art for the Holidays that runs through Dec. 30. The festive annual market offers a great way to jump-start the holiday season with creative displays of one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your shopping list, made by some of the finest Michigan artists. Choose from a variety of paintings, ceramics, glass, jewelry, fibers and more. The event is free and open to the public. Detroit Artists Market is located at 4719 Woodward, Detroit. For information, go to www.detroitartistsmarket.org.

“First Grabs Friday” at the Detroit Artists Market marks the start of Art for the Holidays. (Photo: Detroit Artists Market)

Clearance sale at Judy Frankel Antiques

A longtime favorite of interior designers and collectors, Judy Frankel Antiques in Troy will hold a Fall Warehouse & Clearance Sale with 25 to 75 percent off everything from 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2-4. The spacious gallery, which features an extensive selection of European antiques handpicked by Frankel, is at 1748 Northwood Drive. For information, go to judyfrankelantiques.com.

Judy Frankel Antiques is having a clearance sale. (Photo: Judy Frankel Antiques)

Just the clock to turn back for Daylight Savings

With Daylight Savings Time approaching, we can’t control the lack of natural light, but we can rely on a clock with a sunny disposition. The IKEA PS 1995 Clock in yellow comes with the added perk of storage for smaller items inside. Hang on a wall or place on a shelf for a brighter outlook year-round. The colorful piece is priced at $39.99. For information, go to ikea.com.

The IKEA PS 1995 Clock in yellow comes with the added perk of storage for smaller items inside. (Photo: IKEA)

