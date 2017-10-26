Dear Ed: I’m happy with my original kitchen, except the faucet needs to be replaced. Since we only need a new faucet, I want to do things right for my mini kitchen upgrade. I don’t plan on any other kitchen work. So, what high-end plumbing features should I include in my kitchen faucet to keep me up to date for years to come?
— Sally, Rhode Island
Dear Sally: High-end technology is currently the new trend with plumbing fixtures. Smart toilets, showerheads with wireless speakers and electronic mixing valves are just some of the new innovations.
For the kitchen, I like the new touchless kitchen faucets. A touchless kitchen faucet allows you to turn the faucet on and off electronically without touching the handle. This can help you maintain a cleaner environment while preparing food.
Touchless kitchen faucets now include popular faucet options like pullout spray heads, single-handle mixing valves and high-arch spouts.
Bottom line: If you want a faucet for the future, hands down a touchless kitchen faucet can be a good choice.
