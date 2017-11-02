This frame is perfect for a holiday gift or memento to hang all year long. (Photo: TNS)

Looking for a lovely new way to display your photos? Try creating this photo wreath frame. By using dried and faux flowers, I was able to frame my memories in a beautiful and ethereal way. It's perfect for a holiday gift or memento to hang yearlong.

Gather:

■Wire to create wreath or premade wire wreath

■Wire cutter

■Dried flowers, faux flowers and moss

■Hot glue gun

■Scissors

■Photo you would like to hang

■Clear fishing wire or string

Directions:

1. If you do not have a pre-made wire wreath, create your own. Take your wire and mold it into a circle that will be big enough to house your photo. Double the wire and make an additional circular wreath.

2. Attach the two wire circles together by tightly wrapping a 2-inch piece of wire on each side of the wreath.

3. Using clear fishing wire, tie two pieces of the clear wire from the top of the wire wreath to the bottom.

4. Hot glue your photo directly on the clear fishing line.

5. Now arrange your flowers and moss. Once you like the layout, hot glue your flowers and moss into place. I like a slightly asymmetrical look, but you should do what pleases your eye and looks well with your photo.

Dena FishBein is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com.

