If you were to conduct a poll among those hosting a dinner during the holidays and ask about the kind of table they’d like to set, you’re likely to draw similar responses. Memorable. Yes, well, that would be the experience, and the savoring of all that delicious food you’re going to prepare. Beautiful. Add candles and flowers or a cleverly composed seasonal centerpiece? Check!

Homestyle: Holiday tables
A fresh artistic look at a seasonal icon designed by Lakata pops in dinnerware set on a pale wood ground. Though it has a vintage etched artisanal look, the poinsettia collection, available at Mark and Graham, looks thoroughly modern, especially with the exploded blooms on the canape plates.  Mark and Graham
: The plates look clean and modern but the Marbury earthenware from Crate and Barrel actually is vintage inspired, with a handcrafted look. They are set off with a retro-feel charger in a galvanized finish that blends into the tabletop. A natural linen runner makes seasonal decor, like leaves, gourds and succulents for a touch of pale green, pop. A burnt napkin provides more spice.  Crate and Barrel
: A contemporary motif is "ever green" on a white plate. Wispy pine boughs asymmetrically decorate the Evergreen porcelain plates from Gump's, and the message "'tis the Season" is written in gold script on top. This table is lovely with neutrals, like natural linen linens, while a pewter tray holding flocked trees is a nice touch. A touch of glittery ornaments is an easy dress-up.  Gump’s
Darbie Angell's new watercolor dinnerware is art on a plate. Deborah Shearer was inspired to set it off with a bold backdrop in classic black-and-white wide stripes from Hester & Cook teaming the cobalt and white plates with modern white and gold flatware from Hampton Forge.  Table and Dine
Like a hand-colored, old-fashioned print, this Heritage turkey stoneware serving platter from Pottery Barn delivers tradition in finely detailed brushstrokes and shading, celebrating the main event with a piece that can add beautiful color and charm to the Thanksgiving table.  Pottery Barn
AT HOME for release NOVEMBER 2017 BY DESIGN Caption 05: Off with the table cloth! Sandy Chilewich advises dressing, not covering up. She replaces white dishes with warm ceramic, dynamic with irregular shapes, especially handsome with matte black or dark chocolate. Shades of brown and wood lend coziness, as do wood utensils, coffee-colored napkins and bowls of warm nuts and cranberries. The gold Chilewich 14-by-19-inch vinyl mats add texture. Current is a new design inspired by the movement of flowing water, made of durable TerraStrand and Microban.  Victor A Schrager
A quiet striped gray ground is a subdued canvas for a table that gets its life from flowers, tangerines and veggies, with violet napkins for emphasis. Styled by Deborah Shearer of Table and Dine, she adds touches of gold in borders on scalloped white plates, gold flatware and candle holders.  Table and Dine
A simple table gets its spark from red accents at Crate and Barrel. Anchoring the table is a 120-inch-long runner, embroidered with holly sprigs and berries. A collection of tapers and pillar candles in shapely silver holders command the table. The silver is echoed in chargers and flatware. To make the setting even more magical, red glass ornaments with green bases are suspended from ribbons in staggered heights above the table.  Crate and Barrel
Blue and silver are a winning combination on this Hanukkah table. Iconic dreidels are centered on stoneware serve ware and plates, teamed with blue stoneware, repeated with a blue runner and napkins and glittery blue mercury glass votive holders. The Hanukkah celebration plates (and bowls) come in sets that depict four sides of the dreidel, with Hebrew lettering that means "a great miracle happens here." Silver tones are echoed in the menorah, a hammered silver ice bucket, chargers and flatware.  Pottery Barn
An ebullient poinsettia design from Versace adds a stylish fashion touch to the holiday table. The Greek key border is 24-karat gold, and the red poinsettia spills over the border on the dinner plate, while the big blooms encircle the cup.  Neiman Marcus
Using a fabulous zigzag-patterned table runner outlined in rhinestones, sequins and fringed organza in silver and gold is especially striking when the dinnerware is dialed down to simple white. Gold accents in the place card holder and flatware keep the mood dressy and festive. This table was part of a feature on designer Kim Seybert at One King's Lane (www.onekingslane.com).  One King’s Lane
Vietri translates a beautiful painting of a modern Santa by Italian artist Alessandro Taddei into porcelain ware. Use as a cheese board, for canapes or for a pie.  Vietri
Kim Seybert has a different take on the fall table, what she calls "a cozier approach to glamor." She teams a glittery placemat in a colorful confetti look with glass dinner plates, topped with a fashionable ikat napkin gathered with a green malachite jewel napkin ring in gold on her own mid-century Italian table stacked with an assortment of pastel heirloom pumpkins and dahlia blooms. The 24-karat crackled goblets and glasses also are from her collection.  Kim Seybert
A kicky plaid salad plate in a sunny autumn palette sits on a baroquey embossed ivory plate with scalloped edges over a mango wood charger with whitewashed border from Pier 1. The Homestead Harvest plates come in sets of four, with slightly different plaids in the group. The plate pattern is Abigail, and the charger features a carved "thankful" message. The script-printed napkin also sends messages of thanks and blessings.  Pier 1
Try a metallic serving piece to brighten a sideboard or dining table. This one from Alessi's Extra Ordinary collection, features a raised pattern created by granulation, a technique that involves welding gold spheres onto metal foil. The bowl is stunning on a vividly patterned floral cloth, whose colors are picked up by fruits, vegetables and flowers.  Alessi
    But what makes the table fresh, festive or glamorous? It’s all in the mix. And each year, as we take inventory of our own dinnerware, flatware, glasses and serve ware, some likely with sentimental value, we realize that while we are probably covered on the basics, we may want to tweak even the traditional pieces. Try out a new dish, layering it in as an accent, much like an herb or spice you’ve never sampled. —

    If you shop for pieces to supplement what you already own, you’re likely to spot a few trends. While there has been an undercurrent of more casual, relaxed furnishings in home decor, there is a countertrend of more embellishment in furniture, wall and floor surfaces, as well as fabrics, which is expressed in details such as embroidery. The holiday table is the perfect spot for dressing up, even if it’s just with napkins stitched with pretty pumpkins or holly.

    Metallic accents always add a bit of glamour, from gleaming polished serving pieces to mercury glass votives to burnished gold chargers. Gold is still on trend, but so is mixing in other metal finishes like silver and copper. Texture also is important, as well as organic themes and natural materials like rattan, twigs, hemp and burlap.

    In tabletop designs, artisanal looks, like irregular or burnished edges of plates or cups, celebrate craft. Especially compelling are images that are hand-drawn, hand-painted or watercolored. A few of these for the holidays are whimsical, with fanciful depictions, like Dasher donning a tux (at Pottery Barn), or brightly attired snowmen (Crate & Barrel) or old Saint Nick with a modern look in a series of delightful watercolors by Italian artist Alessandro Taddei for Vietri. Others are as fresh as fallen snow, with wispy evergreens asymmetrically gracing the side of a plate.

    Brushes of gold, rose gold, platinum and silver are dressing up casual stoneware, sometimes in seemingly random streaks or drizzled spots that resemble raindrops. Matte finishes are striking a chord, and sometimes these are paired with glossy touches in a single plate.

    And glassware is anything but static as a category or an afterthought. A rainbow of hues is enlivening hand-cut crystal to glassware. Jewel tones like sapphire, emerald, ruby and amethyst add clear sparkle with uber elegance. And a reboot of lusterware, that pretty iridescent glassware that was popular during in the early part of the 20th century, is a way to introduce subtle shades of blue or rose.

    Glassware manufacturers also are coloring stems and even the barrels of glasses. Relief patterns and etchings with playful polka dots, stripes and other geometric patterns also have energized glass offerings. Adding a set of these fresh silhouettes can extend the fashionable style at the table.

    At a recent tabletop show in New York, blue reinforced its stronghold as a perennially favorite color. It always translates well on a holiday table.

    Deborah Shearer, a tabletop trend-spotter who heads Table and Dine, a lifestyle brand and marketing studio, set a stunning table with plates by artist Darbie Angell, showing just how to turn the tables on convention, with a striking black-and-white runner.

    “The stripes are bold, but it allowed room to highlight the watercolors and Darbie’s grand style,” says Shearer. “Vases filled with blue-colored water and single stems of irises were kind of icing on the cake.”

    Rich cobalt often is a go-to hue on Hanukkah tables, and new dreidel-patterned dishes at Pottery Barn are modern in graphics and place mats on an open field. Kim Seybert, whose signature is luxe beaded table runners and place mats, designed an out-of-this-world wood place mat called Cosmos in vivid shades of blue with gold foiling in swirls. It’s especially fetching with traditional china bordered in blue and gold.

    Fall tables, especially those for Thanksgiving, seem to invite orange, russet and aubergine tones that are easily inspired by heirloom pumpkins in pretty shades of sage, apricot and white, gourds in golden tones, pomegranates and eggplants. Ceramic pumpkin plates, platters or tureens make wonderful seasonal accessories (as well as thoughtful hostess gifts.

    Plaid hors d’oeuvre and salad plates are becoming staples in a variety of shades, including apricots and traditional reds and greens. At Sur la Table (surlatable.com), a traditional holly and pine collection, which features a central Christmas motif with a holly and berry border and red outlines on scalloped plates, is set on a red plaid charger, which would be equally striking with solid white.

    White dinnerware, modern or traditional, of course goes with most everything. It’s so easy to decorate around it in palettes of your choosing, whether traditional Thanksgiving, Hanukkah or Christmas, or something unpredictable in hue or pattern.

    For those who don’t like fussy decor or table settings, there’s an art to the minimal as well.

    “Each table is a blank canvas that provides a creative opportunity to combine colors and textures,” says Sandy Chilewich, whose eponymous brand features a range of textured vinyl place mats, some dressed with metallics. “Around the holidays, creating a warm, inviting environment is as important as the good food. It sets the tone and plays a big part in bringing people together.”

    With so much traffic on Pinterest and Instagram, as well as blogs and table-setting tips on retail sites, we have much more access to creative solutions, even rounded out with recipes to supplement your own. In turn, this range of options really seems to feed the courage to try something new, or a catalyst to believe you can do something spectacular, even if you’ve never fancied yourself as artistic.

    Above all, it’s about creating an experience, and no matter what the holiday, giving thanks for the company of family and good friends.

