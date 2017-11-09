Simple touches such as artwork, candles and fresh towels can help to make a bathroom feel like a spa. (Photo: Design Recipes / TNS)

These days, it is easier than ever to rent out your home. But with the increased popularity also comes increased competition. How can you help your rental property stand out from the crowd? Those looking to cash in should keep some of these top Design Recipes areas to focus on in mind.

1. Photography. Good quality photography should top your list. In the case of rental properties, potential renters absolutely judge a book by its cover, so you are going to make sure your photographs stand out.

Some photography tips include:

■Never have people, pets or clutter in photographs.

■Don’t take photographs at night.

■Be sure to showcase your entire property. Often times if a photograph of a particular space or room is omitted, potential renters may suspect you have something to hide.

2. Bathroom improvements. Consider your rental property to be on the same level as the local inn or bed and breakfast. Cleanliness should be first and foremost. Beyond this, making bathrooms fresh and appealing should be part of any improvements. Some affordable fixes include adding additional lighting such as sconces, replacing a toilet and upgrading faucets and fixtures.

3. Kitchen improvements. Many potential renters will likely only be committing to a short time stay. As such, the kitchen may not be fully utilized. Some essentials include having a working and clean microwave, a fresh set of plates, glasses and utensils as well as a fully functioning refrigerator. Looking to upgrade? Affordable updates include replacing door handles and cabinet knobs, adding new flooring and painting cabinets.

4. Curb appeal. As most potential renters may be looking to rent your property as a vacation retreat, many may be focused on atmosphere, both inside and out. In the winter, potential renters may be looking for outdoor amenities such as fire pits and hot tubs, while in warmer months, an outdoor grill will have appeal.

5. Stage your rental. Many potential renters are looking for a rental property that fits a certain aesthetic. The better your property looks, the more it will appeal to potential renters. This is where staging comes into play. Look for ways to properly style your rental property. Ideas include affordable artwork, area rugs, toss pillows and throws, as well as accessories such as vases, coffee table books and blooms. Also, don’t forget good quality bedding for bedrooms. For those with smaller spaces, adding mirrors can go a long way as far as helping to open up a space.

6. Paint. Painting remains one of the most affordable home improvements. If you have a space that may have too many custom colors or needs a quick and easy refresher, consider adding a fresh coat of paint.

7. Clear out the clutter. Once you place your property onto the market for rent, it becomes a product that will be compared to other products. To appeal to the largest amount of potential renters and keep them coming back again and again, create an oasis for them by clearing out your space of personal items and excess.

8. Neutral palette, bright accents. When looking for colors to use in your space, neutral colors always work best. Colors such as black, white and taupe help to create a soothing environment and serve as the perfect foundation colors. Bright accents will help to perk up your space.

9. Welcome package. Creating a sense of welcome will help your guests feel special. Some of the most successful rental properties greet guests with a welcome package that may include local foods and wines, as well as relevant guide books relating to the area.

10. Reviews matter. For many websites, the volume of rental bookings coming in is made and broken on reviews both as it relates to quantity and quality. Be sure to make a good impression on your renters and be responsive to inquiries and potential issues.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hnok1H