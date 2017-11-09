Holiday Pottery Sale (Photo: Village Potters Guild)

Holiday Pottery Sale at Village Potters Guild

The Village Potters Guild announces their Holiday Pottery Sale from 5-8 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 10-7 on Nov. 17 and 18. The sale features original handmade pottery, all crafted in Plymouth, by more than 20 artists. Find a great gift for yourself or someone else among the wide variety of mugs, bowls, decorative items and more. The Potters Guild is at 326 N. Main in Plymouth. For more information, go to villagepottersguild.org.

Final Touch Designs featuring Christmas Open House

Final Touch Designs in Rochester is preparing for its sixth annual Christmas Open House Event next week. This year will be the biggest ever, with all new products on display at the shop known for its artistic floral designs and unique selection of home accents. There will be daily drawings for free gifts and designs during the event and refreshments will be served. It’s planned from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Nov. 16, 10-6 on Nov. 17 and 10-5 on Nov. 18 at 140 East University Drive. For information, go to finaltouchdesigns.com.

Christmas Open House (Photo: Final Touch Designs)

Sleek, colorful tools add style to bar area

Discover MAKO, the new wine tools and barware brand now available for purchase. With their sleek and colorful designs, these tools are perfect for the amateur bartender, millennials, new homeowners and anyone looking to add a pop of color to a bar area. Choose from bottle openers, shot glasses, coasters and more, all priced at $40 or less. For information, go to makobarware.com.

MAKO shotglasses (Photo: Adrian Delsi)

Doorbell lets you see who’s there from your phone

Keep an eye on your holiday packages with the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 2 available at the Home Depot. With 1080HD video, two interchangeable face plates and a quick-release rechargeable battery pack, the new Ring Video Doorbell 2 makes monitoring your home easier than ever before. Adjustable motion sensors let you focus on the most important areas of your yard and you’ll receive an instant alert on your phone, tablet and PC when motion is detected or someone presses your doorbell. Answering the alert allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. For information, go to homedepot.com.

Ring Wireless Video Doorbell 2 (Photo: Ring)

Chandelier lights up those dark nights

Light up the sky inside your home during those dark-arrives-early nights with a crystal chandelier that adds a little sparkle to any room all day long. The Mia Faceted-Crystal Chandelier available at Pottery Barn retails for $299 for the smaller size and $499 for a larger style. Crafted from glass and steel with an antiqued bronze finish, the adjustable chain allows for higher ceiling heights. For information, go to

potterybarn.com.

Mia Faceted Chrystal Chandelier (Photo: Pottery Barn)

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hp9DuN