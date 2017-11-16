A black and red color combination makes a bold statement in this boy’s bedroom. (Photo: Design Recipes photos / TNS)

These days nearly anything goes when it comes to making a children’s room fun and functional. Girls have their own desire for color and design, and boys do as well. When it comes to creating the ideal retreat and “fun spot” in a boys room, consider function, durability and most of all an ideal place to learn, grow and play.

When creating a boy’s bedroom, here are some top Design Recipes tips.

1.Consider bright colors such as red or yellow. So often darker colors dominate a boy’s bedroom.

2.Look for interesting patterns such as plaid. Plaid can lend itself to numerous applications such as bedding or accessories such as pillows and throws.

3.Consider space restrictions. Effective storage solutions may be one of the most important elements in creating the ideal bedroom solution.

4. Don’t overstuff. So often children’s rooms are overstuffed with too much furniture or toys.

5.Think function first. The ideal bedroom should be usable and functional. Purchase furniture that will grow with your child’s needs.

6. Incorporate a proper work space with adequate storage and work space. As your child grows scholastically the need for a quiet and spacious place in which to work will be desired.

7. Incorporate adequate lighting. High wattage bulbs on dimmer switches is always a viable and welcomed solution.

8. Do an audit. Do an annual audit and purge those items no longer needed.

9. Consider vertical design. Instead of creating a furniture arrangement that may make a room feel too small, consider vertical solutions like bunk beds or vertical storage.

10. Hide the little things. It is typically smaller items that “don’t have a home.” Consider placing smaller toys in jars or containers.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hEWoX8