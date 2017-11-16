No worries — gardening magazines are always the right size and color.

Subscriptions to gardening magazines make great gifts for anyone who loves digging in the dirt. Magazines can transport a gardener to another world on cold, snowy days. But sadly, gardening magazines typically no longer have a place at the checkout in the grocery store; they now reside in the corner of the lower shelf of the magazine rack. Last week I checked and there were none to be had — gone for the season. So subscriptions are the way to go for the garden lovers on your gift list, and here are some of my favorites. (Please note that prices are subject to change.)

Country Gardens: $9.99/4 issues: Limited time offer. (800) 677-0484, bhg.com/shopping. A 10 when it comes to inspiration — this award-winning mag is a touch of heaven on a cold gray day in February. How-to, what’s new, garden crafts and cool gardens, there’s something here for everyone.

Fine Gardening: $29.95/6 issues. (866) 325-2495 or go to taunton.com. Geared to avid gardeners and inspired beginners, it’s a must-read for those who love gardens. I love the pronunciation guide for featured plants.

Garden Design: $45/4 issues. (855) 624-5110, gardendesign.com/magazine. An ad-free coffee table quality mag that takes you into upscale, often cutting edge, private gardens from around the country. Not a lot of how to, but instead it focuses more on plant picks and design advice. Regional tips and beautiful photography, what more can you ask?

The American Gardener: $35/6 issues. (703) 768-5700, ahsgardening.org. Subscription includes membership in the American Horticulture Society. Geared toward the environmentally caring gardener, it’s a must-read by East Coast gardenistas. First-time members get a $10 discount. It also offers free admission or discounts to many public gardens and a free seed exchange.

Michigan Gardening Magazine: $19.95/6 issues. (888) 265-3600, statebystategardening.com/mi. This general gardening magazine is filled with features written by a gang of talented Michigan and Midwest gardeners who love to dig in the dirt.

Garden Gate: $20/6 issues: Holiday special gift subscriptions $10. (800) 341-4769, gardengatemagazine.com. A good choice for Yardeners, new gardeners and experienced green thumbers who enjoy DIY projects. Contains no advertising to distract the reader.

The Michigan Gardener: $14/6 issues. (248) 594-5563 or go to michigangardener.com. Distributed free to most garden centers in the metro Detroit area, MG features articles written by local experts. A map showing locations of great garden centers in southeastern Michigan is priceless for plant geeks who love the thrill of the hunt. A subscription to MG is a great gift for those who spend summers up north.

Nancy Szerlag is a master gardener and Metro Detroit freelance writer. To ask her a question go to Yardener.com and click on Ask Nancy.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hJhcN7