Crack & Stump makes tables and other furniture from old trees. (Photo: Crack & Stump)

Michigan artist crafts furniture, art from tree stumps

Artist Hanna Bremer of Crack & Stump takes old tree branches, cuts the stumps and creates art and furniture. “I find my wood in huge piles of logs that are on the way to the splitter and are meant for firewood,” says Bremer, who is based in Metamora. “I never cut or ask anyone to cut a tree to make a table. I would like to think I ‘rescue’ and preserve its natural beauty.” Bremer makes coffee tables, nesting tables, end tables and more. For the holidays, she makes a wide range of holiday trees and wall hangings, from Christmas trees to wreaths (prices range from $25-$50 for Christmas items). Bremer’s Crack and Stump is one of 120 juried crafters who will be featured at the 25th annual St. Joseph Craft Show, which runs 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2. St. Joseph Catholic School is 715 North Lapeer Road in Lake Orion.

Holiday tour time

Mark your calendars for several upcoming holiday home tours:

■ Romeo Historical Society’s Christmas Homes Tour, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 2. Tickets are $25 (cash or checks only) and available at certain locations in downtown Romeo. Go to http://romeohistoricalsociety.org/ for ticket locations.

■ Livonia Christmas Walk, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Five homes will open their doors. Tickets are $9 in advance, $10 the day of the tour. Tickets will be available in November at Greenmead, Civic Center Library, and 5th floor City Hall-Community Resources.

■ 43rd annual Historic Boston-Edison Holiday Home Tour, 9:40 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10 with a special VIP Twilight Tour on Dec. 9. Five historically significant homes are on this year’s tour. Tickets are $40 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 17. They’re only available online. Go to https://historicbostonedison.org/Holiday-Home-Tour.

Lovesac opens Troy location

Lovesac doesn’t make sectionals; the Connecticut-based company makes “sactionals.” A sactional is a modular sofa that can be adapted to most spaces and styles, according to its website. Even better, their sactionals are covered in machine-washable slipcovers that can easily be removed and washed. Lovesac also makes huge beanbag-like chairs filled with premium shredded durafoam with enough room for more than two adults to sit. Its Supersac weighs 75 pounds and can seat two adults. Lovesac will hold a grand opening Saturday and Sunday to celebrate its new location at Somerset Mall in Troy. It will be open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday.

Nancy’s Linens still open online

Nancy Zied may have closed down her store, Nancy’s Linens, earlier this fall, but never fear, longtime customers: She’s still in business in the digital world. “I’m going to keep it online,” said Zied in a recent phone interview. That means she’ll still offer high-end bed linens, towels and other textiles, along with many items that can be custom monogrammed. And without a brick-and-mortar store to worry about, “I’m hoping I’ll be able to drop prices,” said Zied. Zied’s store was previously located in the Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield Township and she officially closed it Nov. 1. Go to https://nancyslinens.com. To reach Zied directly, email nancyslinen@sbcglobal.net.

Frederik Meijer Gardens transforms for the holidays

Curious about how other cultures celebrate the holidays? Check out the 23rd annual Christmas and Holiday Traditions Around the World at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, which kicks off Nov. 21 and runs through Jan. 7 in Grand Rapids. The exhibit, which draws as many as 90,000 people every year, includes the Germany tree, adorned with handmade glass ornaments and homemade springerle cookies. There’s also the England tree with antique Christmas cards and mistletoe and an Eid ul-Fitr display, which celebrates the end of Ramadan. And Meijer Gardens itself gets all jazzed up for the holidays with fresh poinsettias, orchids and amaryllis. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture park is at 1000 East Beltline Ave. NE. Call (888) 957-1580 or go to http://www.meijergardens.org/.

