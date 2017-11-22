Celebrate the fall season with this floral arrangement. (Photo: TNS)

One of my favorite ways to celebrate the fall season is with a beautiful floral arrangement.

Things you will need:

■Vintage mini suitcase

■Oasis Floral Foam

■Metal baking pan or plastic container sized to fit inside your suitcase at least 2.5 inches tall

■Flowers, oranges, etc., for your fall arrangement

Directions:

1. Take a sheet of Oasis Floral Foam and cut to fit the inside of your plastic container or baking pan. Fill the container with water and the Oasis soak for one hour.

2. Place the container with Oasis in the bottom of your suitcase.

3. Now it is time to start making your beautiful fall arrangement. Stick flower stems into the Oasis, one by one, until your arrangement is full and overflowing.

Dena Fishbein is the designer and artist behind many home, gift and paper products found at your favorite stores. To ask her how to embellish anything, visit her blog at denadesigns.com.

