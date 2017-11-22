Holiday Splendor: Trains & Trees (Photo: Cranbrook)

Join Cranbrook for Holiday Splendor: Trains & Trees

Cranbrook House & Gardens Auxiliary will hold its annual fundraiser, Holiday Splendor: Trains & Trees at Cranbrook House from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 1 and noon-4 on Dec. 2 and 3. The festive event will feature more than a dozen classic and contemporary trees, trains and other holiday vignettes throughout the first floor of the historic manor. Families with children are invited to the Holiday Splendor: Santa Sighting from 9-noon on Dec. 2. Donations of new mittens or gloves will be accepted in the Mittens for Detroit collection box before and during the event. Holiday Splendor general admission is $20, $15 for Cranbrook House & Gardens Auxiliary members, $10 for children 5-10 and free for children under 4. Admission for the Santa Sighting is $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Advance reservations are required to see Santa as space is limited. Cranbrook House is at 380 Lone Pine Road, Bloomfield Hills. For information and registration, go to housegardens.cranbrook.edu.

Holiday Show & Sale at Epiphany Glass Studios

Epiphany Glass Studios in Pontiac will host its annual Holiday Show & Sale from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1 and noon-6 Dec. 2 and 3. Join artist April Wagner and her team for live glassblowing demonstrations while shopping with a 15 percent discount on colorful, new finial ornaments, elegant wine decanters, one-of-a-kind glass artwork, festive paperweights and an array of pet-themed items benefiting the Michigan Humane Society. The event is free and open to the public. Guests will have the opportunity to create their own glass icicle ornament with epiphany glass artists during the Holiday Show for $55 each. Reservations can be made online. The address is 770 Orchard Lake Road. For information and registration, go to epiphanyglass.com.

Kick off season with BBAC

Holiday Shop

Visit the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC) Holiday Shop where more than 3,500 square feet of gallery space becomes a unique boutique filled with one-of-a-kind gift items created by more than 130 artists. The selection includes ceramics, jewelry, home décor, greeting cards, stationery, glassware, paintings, candles, soaps, kitchenware and more. Holiday Shop also offers assorted Judaica and an ornament gallery. Open daily Nov. 30 to Dec. 21. The Shop & Champagne Preview Party takes place from 6:30-9 p.m. on Nov. 29, which includes shopping, a gourmet strolling supper, champagne, cognac and wine bars. Shop & Champagne attendees receive a 10 percent discount on all Holiday Shop purchases that evening. Tickets are $85 in advance; $100 at the door if available. The location is 1516 S. Cranbrook Road, Birmingham. For information and tickets, go to bbartcenter.org.

Pioneer mailboxes

In honor of Cyber Monday, Pioneer’s Pride is offering a special promotion for their new mailbox that’s designed to look like a mini cabin. Receive a special discount of 10 percent off any orders placed on or before Monday. Made with high-quality, durable, African sapele wood trim with pine wood panels and cedar shingles, the mailbox was made to withstand years of harsh weather and sun. For added protection, a clear sealer was applied. The mailbox (which measures 20.5 inches by 13.75 inches by 15 inches) comes fully assembled and ready to mount on an existing mailbox post. One can also be purchased from Pioneer’s Pride. “This might be the perfect gift for that very hard person to buy for this holiday,” said Todd Schlabach, president, Pioneer’s Pride. For information, go to pioneerspride.com.

Dec. 10 fundraiser will raise funds for tiny house

Linda Zespa Yugovich and Shirley Faust are two friends on a mission: They’re raising funds to build a tiny house in Detroit’s Cass Tiny Homes project. Yugovich, a buyer with English Gardens, and Faust, a psychologist in Oakland County, have already raised $10,000 but on Dec. 10 they’ll host a fundraiser to get them even closer to their $25,000 goal. Held at the Livonia Italian American Club from 2-5 p.m., it’ll include wine, appetizers and entertainment from Michigan Opera Theater artists. Tickets are $75. For information, call (248) 390-4584 or email lindajean555@yahoo.com. Construction has started on five more tiny homes in Cass Community Social Services’ tiny homes project. Built as low-income homes for seniors, students and those who were once homeless, the project has attracted attention across the world.

