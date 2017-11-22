An unshoveled driveway or pathway can be an eyesore and safety hazard. But hardy evergreens can go a long way to helping improve winter curb appeal. (Photo: Design Recipes / TNS)

As the cold weather and snow settles into some parts of the country, it may create a challenging landscape for thousands of home sellers.

Traditionally, the winter is one of the hardest periods in which to sell a home. The period between Thanksgiving and the new year poses a unique set of challenges. Enter winter weather, and as a home seller you are going to want to look for ways to put your best foot forward.

For those looking to sell their homes this winter, Design Recipes has some winter selling tips.

Curb appeal

Curb appeal is important year-round, but especially in the winter. An unkempt house on the outside will be perceived as not taken care of on the inside. Landscaping should be kept and trimmed. Weather-hardy evergreens can go a long way to helping improve winter curb appeal.

Winter maintenance

Making sure repairs have been made is important to home selling. Make sure gutters are in place and secure as well as exterior elements such as windows and doors. Ensure that windows and doors are in good working condition and tight and snug to keep out winter elements.

Driveways and walkways

It is important to make sure all of your driveways, walkways and paths are clear and clean. Not only is an unshoveled driveway an eyesore, it’s a potential safety hazard.

Lighting

With the sun setting earlier, exterior lighting will be important, especially with evening showings. Add outdoor lighting elements such as motion lights and pathway or walkway lighting. Additionally, interior lighting will be important as well. When in doubt, add more. Some general tips include incorporating higher wattage light bulbs as well as additional floor and or table lamps.

Key interior selling features

Once inside your property, many potential buyers will be looking for some of the following elements.

■Freshly painted walls

■Refinished or clean floors

■Organized storage

■Updated bathrooms and kitchens

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a interior design and home staging expert. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

