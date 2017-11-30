What you’ll need:
Painter’s tape
Cork coasters
Acrylic craft paint
What to do
1. Position a strip of tape on each coaster and press down firmly. Paint one side and let dry completely.
2. Remove tape and add another strip in the opposite direction. Paint one side and let dry. Remove tape and continue painting more colors as desired. Repeat to make a set.
Painter’s touch
You can use any type of acrylic craft paint, but we prefer Kid Made Modern and Delta, available at Target.
