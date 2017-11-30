These painted coasters are a perfect addition to your table. (Photo: Alexandra Grablewski / TNS)

What you’ll need:

Painter’s tape

Cork coasters

Acrylic craft paint

What to do

1. Position a strip of tape on each coaster and press down firmly. Paint one side and let dry completely.

2. Remove tape and add another strip in the opposite direction. Paint one side and let dry. Remove tape and continue painting more colors as desired. Repeat to make a set.

Painter’s touch

You can use any type of acrylic craft paint, but we prefer Kid Made Modern and Delta, available at Target.

