Win two tickets to Boston-Edison

holiday home tour

Last year, I forced my husband to drive through a snowstorm to attend the Historic Boston-Edison District’s Holiday Home Tour. When you have tickets to such a cool tour, you don’t miss it. It was worth it. Tickets are already sold out to this year’s tour on Dec. 10, but good news, readers! One lucky person will win a free pair of tickets to the 3 p.m. tour. Email me at mfeighan@detroitnews.com to enter your name and explain why you’d like to go. This year’s tour, the 43rd annual, will feature five historically significant homes. The tour, which is a combination walking and bus tour, starts and ends at Sacred Heart Seminary. The deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Detroit markets

feature local artists

Looking for unique handcrafted gifts this holiday season? Two upcoming markets offer plenty of cool locally made options.

■ Detroit Mercantile’s Merry Market will offer a range of goodies from more than 40 independent artisans and makers, including Eastworks Detroit, which makes industrial-style lamps and light fixtures (pictured above). The market kicks off Dec. 9 and runs through Dec. 10. Call (313) 831-9000.

■ The Detroit Urban Craft Fair returns Dec. 1 to Detroit’s Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., with more than 100 artists. The show runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Go to detroiturbancraftfair.com.

Ashley HomeStore opens

first Metro Detroit location

Ashley HomeStore is establishing a presence in southeast Michigan. The furniture giant opened a new location in mid-November on Central City Parkway in Westland and plans to open as many as 12 more stores in the Metro Detroit area, according to Furniture Today. A job fair was held earlier this fall for sales and warehouse positions in Westland, Woodhaven and Farmington Hills. A grand opening for the new Westland location is scheduled for Saturday. The Arcadia, Wisconsin-based retailer already has locations in the Thumb and Upper Peninsula but the Westland store, 35120 Central City Parkway, is its first Metro Detroit location. It’s open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. Call (734) 672-3511.

Grosse Pointe walk

benefits local high school

Five festively decorated homes will open their doors from noon-4 p.m. Sunday for the Mothers’ Club of Grosse Pointe South High School’s biennial Holiday Walk. The mix of homes on this year’s tour includes a newly constructed house and another with a 16-foot Christmas tree. Proceeds go toward classroom enrichment projects, scholarships and preservation of the historic school building. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on Sunday. Start at Cleminson Hall at the high school, 11 Grosse Pointe Blvd. Go to mothersclubgps.com.

Floral designer opens plant store in Fisher Building

She’s already created a Flower House and a flower truck. Now local floral designer Lisa Waud is establishing roots in the beloved Fisher Building in Detroit’s New Center area with a new retail space. Waud’s Pot + Box business will hold a grand opening on Dec. 8. Waud describes the new store as “a modern plant store and floral design studio.” “What better spot for us to make our botanical magic than the prettiest building in Detroit?” wrote Waud in a Facebook post. The hours for the new location haven’t been announced yet. Go to www.potandbox.com.

