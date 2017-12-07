Bright and playful wallpaper can push the limits. (Photo: Dreamstime / TNS)

You may have rooms or corners of your home that are easy to forget about because you spend so little time there. But that’s rarely the case with bathrooms. So why not make them as good-looking as they are hard-working?

Whether you go for clean and classic, statement-making or serene, thoughtful design and attention to detail will elevate your space.

Floor-to-ceiling style

Emily Sheehan Hewett, A Well Dressed Home, Dallas

Consider taking tile all the way up the bathroom walls around the tub and behind the vanity. The floor-to-ceiling treatment makes a serious statement, says Dallas designer Emily Sheehan Hewett.

“The tile will provide interest, and the right color tones will bring a spa-like feel to the space,” she says.

And for Hewett, decorative lighting is also a must. “Sconces over your vanity and a chandelier over the tub are always a win,” she says.

A place to play

Kristin Ammon, Scout Design Studio, Dallas

A powder room is a perfect place to try things out and experiment with color, textures, bold wallpapers and fun accents, says Kristin Ammon, studio director for Scout. “With a small, contained space, you can feel free to deviate from other trends in your home and make a statement,” she says.

But don’t forget the accents: layer in candles, interesting objects, eclectic art, decorative trays and more.

“Simply said, don’t be basic,” Ammon says. “Who doesn’t love an over-the-top, fun bathroom?”

Open up

Emily Larkin, EJ Interiors, Dallas

Being short on space doesn’t mean you have to scrimp on style. Opting for an open console piece rather than a solid cabinet that houses the sink will keep the room open and light, says Emily Larkin.

Try a fun metal finish or a piece made out of lucite. “The right piece can really give your bathroom some character,” the Dallas designer says.

Larkin’s other secret for outfitting a beautiful bathroom: Pay plenty of attention to faucets and fixtures. “I always like my faucets to have structure to them, whether it is a more feminine traditional piece or a sleek modern piece. I look for clean and crisp lines that give it that high-end and thought-out shape and body,” she says.

Having a hard time deciding on finish? Go for polished nickel, Larkin says. It’s timeless and adds warmth to the space.

Break the rules

Tara Lenney, Tara Lenney Design, Richardson, Texas

For a long time the guiding principle has been that keeping things simple and white makes a small space feel larger. But that’s not how Richardson designer Tara Lenney thinks.

“Call me a rule breaker, because small bathrooms are one of my favorite places to infuse color and pattern,” she says.

Try a dark wall and a high-contrast cement tile floor topped with a bright rug, she suggests.

“A healthy dose of natural light and clean-lined fixtures helps keep the atmosphere light and airy,” says Lenney.

Power of pattern

Abbe Fenimore, Studio Ten 25, Dallas

Abbe Fenimore isn’t one to shy away from drama and says a powder room is the perfect place for it.

“They can be small but mighty when all of the right elements are mixed to create major wow factor,” she says.

She often relies on bright and playful wallpaper to push the limits in the small space. “Going bold with wallpaper only creates the overall first impression for the space, but it’s the thoughtful details that pull the overall look together,” Fenimore says.

She amps up her designs by incorporating unique storage elements like wire baskets for extra towels and glitzy side tables for added counter space.

