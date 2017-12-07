Sheila Springsteen (Photo: Sheila Springsteen)

‘Antiques Roadshow’ visits Rochester in June

Get ready, “Antiques Roadshow” fans. The beloved PBS show is coming back to Michigan in 2018, this time stopping at a historic location in Rochester on June 14, though it won’t reveal where until closer to filming. Applications are being accepted now for tickets, 3,000 of which will be given away for free appraisals by experts from across the country. Rochester is the final stop of the 2018 tour, all of which will be filmed at historic locations. Other stops include Sarasota, Tulsa, Louisville and San Diego. “Holding events at these locations allows our cameras to film appraisals in and around places that are treasures in their own right, adding a new depth to our show,” said executive producer Marsha Bemko in a press release. “I can’t wait to see what treasures we uncover in Rochester.” Meadow Brook Hall, a National Historic Landmark, is in Rochester. For ticket information, go to go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets or call (888) 762-3749. The deadline to apply is Feb. 27.

Ribbon-cuttings planned in Troy, Bloomfield Hills

At Home is feeling more and more at home in Metro Detroit. The Texas-based retailer has opened another new location, this one at 200 W. 14 Mile in Troy. The new 88,000-square-foot store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Dec. 8 and a grand opening celebration starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The former Hillside Furniture, meanwhile, is officially reopening as a new Art Van Furniture store on Telegraph in Bloomfield Hills. A ribbon-cutting there will be held at 8:45 a.m. Saturday with music, entertainment and refreshments. The new 45,000-square-foot-showroom at 2300 S. Telegraph will include Art Van PureSleep, Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines, La-Z-Boy, Art Van Outlet and other departments.

TAMCO JOB REF #11 (Photo: Brian Carlson)

Mid-century items to be auctioned off

Love mid-century design? The newly created Block Auction House is auctioning off between 200 and 300 mid-century furnishings, art and objects at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Wayne State’s McGregor Memorial Conference Center, 495 Gilmour Mall. “We are very excited to premiere Block Auction House in Detroit. There is pent-up demand for a new auction house and this is a natural extension for us based on the success we have seen from our estate sales here in southeastern Michigan,” said Aaron Siepierski, owner of Aaron’s Estate Sales, which owns the new auction house, in a press release. Auction items will include pieces by Adrian Pearsall, Poul Jensen, Milo Baughman, Nils Jonsson and Michael Higgins. An auction preview begins at 11 a.m. A complimentary reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. and the auction will begin at 7 p.m. Go to blockauctionhouse.com.

These teak Danish candleholders are one of hundreds of mid-century items being auctioned off on Dec. 15. (Photo: Block Auction House)

Hanukkah bling: Mosaic salad plates

Hanukkah starts Tuesday and for those looking to add a little bling to their tablescape during the Jewish Festival of Lights, consider Williams Sonoma’s beautiful Hanukkah Blue Mosaic Salad Plates. The mixed set of 4 (regularly $49.95) features vibrant blues and bright yellows with golden accents that make each plate’s design stand out. The stoneware plates are hand finished with a cream glaze. They’re dishwasher and microwave safe. Go to your local Williams Sonoma store or williams-sonoma.com.

Williams Sonoma’s Hanukkah Blue Mosaic Salad Plates (Photo: Williams Sonoma)

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2AEE9Go