The PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” attracted 5,326 people in 2013 in Detroit. The show is returning to the area in 2018. (Photo: Sheila Springsteen / Special to The Detroit News)

They’re coming back! The recent announcement that “Antiques Roadshow” will return to Metro Detroit next June (June 14, to be exact) has antique fans talking and scrambling for tickets. After being treated to a behind-the-scenes tour the last time the popular PBS show was in town (and finding out that the piece of vintage Pewabic I bought at a thrift shop for $3 was worth $800), I’m as excited as my fellow Detroit treasure hunters. I checked in with producer Marsha Bemko for some favorite moments from their last visit and for updated tips for those hoping to score some tickets this time around.

Why are you coming back to Metro Detroit so soon? (Not that we’re complaining!)

Indeed, we often do not return to an area within 5 years. We were last in Detroit in 2013, so it will be just 5 years when we visit in 2018. Our shift to filming in historic venues has opened up the possibilities for where we can visit –such as Rochester – and we loved the 2013 Detroit episodes so much that we were excited to come back!

How many people attended last time?

5,326 people attended the 2013 Detroit event.

What are you hoping to see from Detroit attendees?

We are always hoping attendees will bring the possessions they are most curious about.

Do you know which local appraisers will be participating? Who do you still work with in the area?

I do not yet know who will be participating in the Rochester event. While none of our regular appraisers are based in Michigan, our longtime expert Wes Cowan is based in Cincinnati and received his Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Michigan.

Highlights of the last visit?

We certainly had some fantastic highlights from the 2013 Detroit visit. Some of my favorites: Bert Lahr’s “Wizard of Oz,” script; Marvin Gaye’s 1964 passport and 1933 Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung letters (all are available for viewing on the pbs.org)

Do you have an object you would like to know more about? Send a photo and description that includes how you acquired the object to: The Detroit News, Trash or Treasure?, 160 W. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48226. Include your name and daytime telephone number. You may also send your photo and description to trashortreas@aol.com. If chosen, you’ll need to bring the items to an appraisal session. Letters are edited for style and clarity. Photos cannot be returned.

Ready, Set, Apply!

Admission to “Antiques Roadshow” is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Fans can apply for a chance to receive one pair of free tickets per household. To apply, visit pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/tickets before Feb. 27. On or about March 8, 2018, ticket winners will be selected in a random drawing. All applicants will receive an email in mid-March with a link to an online ticket checker, which you can use to find out if you’ve won tickets.

