Light up your home for the holidays. (Photo: BlissLights)

Laser lights kick it up a notch with BlissLights

If you’re looking to add a little sparkle to your surroundings this holiday season and beyond, check out the latest advances in laser lighting with BlissLights that can add a layer of mystery, warmth or good cheer to your interiors and your outdoor spaces. Light up the night in red, green or blue, or any combination of the three with the All-In-One BlissLights Trio that retails for $79. There’s also BlissBulb that retails for $24.99, which is ideal for small spaces and can set the mood for an intimate dinner party or any occasion. For information, go to blisslights.com.

Pillow helps you quiet mind at the end of the day

If you’re tired of counting sheep to get some shuteye, there’s a new pillow in town. Dreampad, a peer-reviewed tech-based smart pillow designed to help people quiet their minds at the end of the day, recently aired on ABC’s award-winning reality show “Shark Tank.” Originally developed as a therapy tool for autistic children, Dreampad plays soothing music only the user can hear that calms the nervous system and help users drift off into dreamland. The unique pillow is available in a variety of sizes, including Memory Support, Firm Support, Medium Support and Slim Support. You’ll be dreaming of a white Christmas before you know it. Prices start at $149. For information, go to dreampadsleep.com.

Dreampad pillow. (Photo: Dreampad)

Get ready to ‘Open Me When’

Open Me When, the brainchild of Beatrice Wolnerman and her husband, Eli, was inspired by her memories of helping out at her parents’ company every holiday season. When Beatrice and her mom created custom packages of wrapped items and stories to send to clients, the boxes quickly became a highly anticipated annual tradition. Each of their pre-curated boxes contains items chosen to fit within a theme that completes the sentence “Open Me When” along with handwritten notes that make for a unique experience. Examples include “Open me when there are snowflakes in the air” that’s designed to get anyone through winter. Another bonus is that many of the items come from local entrepreneurs. For information, go to openmewhenbox.com.

Open Me When (Photo: Open Me When)

Lighten up with the Winter Solstice

Don’t let the darkness get you down. Face it head on instead with a Winter Solstice celebration on or around the official date of Dec. 21 to make the longest night feel a little brighter. Have some family members or friends over for dinner and set the table with pieces designed to lighten the environment like the selections from the Silver and Gold Holiday Table collection available at Bed Bath & Beyond. This way, the focus will be on the festive shimmer of these elegant elements and the comfort and warmth of good company and conversation. Prices start at around $7 per piece for the TAG Bobbin Reversible Glass Candle Holder and go to around $180 for the Olivia & Oliver Madison 20-Piece Flatware Set in Gold. For information, go to bedbathandbeyond.com.

Get ready for Winter Solstice. (Photo: FlashStock Technology Inc.)

Sending a gift? Try From Michigan, With Love

If you’re looking for a last minute hostess gift or holiday present, the 2017 From Michigan, With Love Holiday Shopping Guide is chock full of new products and old favorites that can be given or shipped to family and friends around the country. Support the local economy while choosing from a variety of items, such as poinsettias from Gerych’s Flowers and Gifts in Fenton or some cool metal products from Hex Detroit that include Michigan trivets, business card holders, coasters and more. For information, go to frommichiganwithlove.com.

Lamp (Photo: Hex Detroit)

