You can’t beat a wreath for simplicity, drama and beauty. (Photo: Dreamstime / TNS)

I will never forget the year it felt like Christmas passed over the Garrity home. We had just opened Nell Hill’s Briarcliff, and I was working a million hours a week. I didn’t have a spare second to decorate our home for the season. Since I am surrounded by so much Christmas decor every day, I didn’t think I would mind not having my home decorated. Turns out, I did. A lot. On Christmas morning, our house felt depressing, with no tree, nothing on the mantel, no holiday table set for guests.

So, Scarlett O’Hara style, I lifted my fist to heaven and vowed, “As God as my witness, I will never forget to decorate for Christmas again!” (I might add, that it was Dan’s all-time favorite Christmas. No decor to put up or take down. Easy-peasy.)

This holiday season, if you are low on time or desire to decorate your home, I have a great solution for you: wreaths, the ultimate last-minute miracle workers. Hanging a few wreaths in strategic spots in your home takes only minutes, yet pays huge dividends, instantly sliding you to the top of the happy scale.

Every year, I call on wreaths to work their superpowers in my home, making holiday magic with minimal work on my part. In fact, I use seasonally themed wreaths on my front door all year long.

You can’t beat a wreath for simplicity, drama and beauty. No matter what your style, from minimalist to glamorous, you will find wreaths that bring your look to life. And, you can add them everywhere in your home. Hang one from a bookcase or armoire. Suspend one in front of a mirror or artwork. Decorate each window with a wreath tied up with a holiday ribbon. Instead of attempting to tie the perfect bow, take two ribbons and make a loop, then zip tie it in place. Then, zip tie it to the wreath.

My big sister is coming to spend the holidays with us this year, staying in the cottage next door. I want to make the cottage warm and welcoming for Judy. Hello, wreaths! To add some cheer to the bar, I dressed it up with a magnolia wreath. Time invested? About five minutes.

This column was adapted from Mary Carol Garrity's blog at nellhills.com.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2Clxq4r