A reclaimed table serves as the backdrop for this dining area. (Photo: Design Recipes / TNS)

With a new year fast approaching, what’s in and what’s out? As 2017 rolls out and 2018 rolls in, there are some clear design trends that are taking shape. Many are tied to lifestyle trends now affecting home decor.

Design Recipes has compiled a list of trends we see taking shape in 2018.

■Local materials. Similar to the farm-to-table movement in food, in home decor, many businesses — including even larger retailers — are incorporating the work of local artisans into their product mix.

■Gray, black and taupe. More than ever, muted colors are dominating the color landscape. Why? Because of the versatility of neutral colors. Neutral colors don’t have to be boring; they can easily be added to any pop of color or accents.

■Brass. No longer considered outdated, brass is now a popular and modern finish that is present on a lot of case goods as well as lighting.

■Vintage. One of the trends that will be elevated in 2018 will be the use of blending old with new. So-called conversation pieces will be on trend that can easily be incorporated and blended into a modern palette.

■Recycled, repurposed and reclaimed materials. These days people are more socially conscious than ever, and in nearly every city there is an ever-growing group of local craftsmen producing gorgeous furnishings such as wood slab tables and custom furniture.

■Metallics. Silver, brass, chrome and metal will be hot in 2018. Hardware will be on trend as a way to make a statement, whether through kitchen cabinets or furniture pieces. Additionally, soft goods will be influenced by the presence of metallics as far as pillows and bedding.

■Anything hygge. Hygge is a Danish word (pronounced hoo-guh) that essentially means coziness and a feeling of contentment. There are a number of ways this translates into daily life, from the home to how to act throughout the day. Look for items that can bring about calm and relaxation.

■Basic black. There was a time when deep brown and indigo were popular alternatives to black. In 2018, black will be back and dominant in home decor. Black continues to make a power statement and will be used prominently in finishes, fixtures and furnishings.

■Concrete. This material remains popular, whether you are looking to achieve a look that is modern and minimal or industrial chic.

■Pink. Believe it or not, this color has become a gender-neutral mainstay. No longer considered feminine, the color pink is seen in all gender fashion on the runway as well as in home decor.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.

