Dear Ed: I’m planning to remodel our small kitchen. We were hoping to include a kitchen island, but that’s not possible. My issue is we wanted to have a prep sink in the island with a garbage disposer and a larger single bowl kitchen sink in the counter. By the way, we’re short on counter space as well. Any clever ideas on how we can still have both sinks?

— Steve, Rhode Island

Dear Steve: One type of kitchen sink comes to mind. You can look into getting one kitchen sink that does two jobs.

These special kitchen sinks are often called disposer bowl kitchen sinks. While available in standard sizes, it’s not your typical double bowl kitchen sink.

Standard double bowl kitchen sinks have the two bowls evenly divided. A disposer bowl kitchen sink has one very small bowl that is not as deep as a regular sink bowl, and it works like a prep sink. The second bowl is much larger and deeper than the disposer side and works like a single bowl sink for washing and soaking big items.

These sinks are available in different materials and styles, and I think this clever kitchen sink idea just might bowl you over.

