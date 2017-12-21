Buy Photo Fabulous Finishes owner Patty Henning is moving on from her retail store. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A new chapter for paint store in Shelby

For years, Patty Henning’s Fabulous Finishes in Shelby Township has been a go-to spot for furniture lovers looking to find and create their own unique pieces with chalk and clay paint. Henning, a talented decorative painter, was even a speaker at one of Homestyle’s Dish & Design events. Now, Henning is saying goodbye to her store on Van Dyke. In a post on her blog, Henning, who opened at her current location in 2013, says she’ll still have an online presence and workshops are booked through the end of the month, but she yearns for “more focus, more structure and less retail. ... I’m feeling older, wiser, and I yearn for balance,” said Henning in a post on her blog, fabulousfinishes.wordpress.com. “I want to spend quality time with my loved ones.” In the meantime, she’s refinishing the last of the furniture in her inventory and selling what’s on the floor. It’s unclear when the store will close or whether a new owner will take over. “I can’t yet offer specifics, but thinking by spring there will be change,” said Henning. Fabulous Finishes is at 51350 Van Dyke Road.

Holiday Market at Cadillac Square open until Jan. 28

If you’re looking for a unique shopping experience in downtown Detroit, the Holiday Market at Cadillac Square has it. About a dozen local vendors are set up in adorable little huts with great options for gifts. And nearby is the Winter Lodge, complete with comfy sofas, chairs and tables. It’s decorated with an authentic lodge vibe, perfect for stepping out of the cold and taking a break from shopping with a drink or snack. The Holiday Market, just off Campus Martius, is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12-5 p.m. Sunday. It’s closed on Christmas. It’s open through Jan. 28.

Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year: Caliente

Pantone named Ultra Violet its 2018 Color of the Year. Sherwin-Williams chose Oceanside, a teal blue hue. And what’s on Benjamin Moore’s radar for the new year? Caliente, a vibrant red. Talk about hot. The retailer called Caliente, its Color of the Year 2018, “strong, radiant and full of energy” in a press release. “It is pleasing, passionate and makes people feel special, like ‘red carpet treatment,’” said Ellen O’Neill, the retailer’s director of strategic design intelligence. “Whether used as one note or on four walls, the spirited personality of red turns heads signaling surprise and adventure.” A team of seven color and design experts from Benjamin Moore traveled the country before deciding on Caliente. They attended more than 20 industry shows, capturing more than 42,200 photos that reflect color trends in the arts, design, architecture, pop culture, fashion, home furnishings, and more.

Tour the Ford house for the holidays until early January

If you haven’t got a chance yet to check out the Edsel & Eleanor Ford House all decked out for the holidays, no need to worry. There’s still time. Holiday tours run through Jan. 7. Pictured is a new ombre-style color tree, one of more than a dozen in place at the historic estate, the former home of auto pioneer Henry Ford’s only son, Edsel, his wife Eleanor and their four children. And the house is open on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. General house tours are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $8 for kids 6-12. General house tours and premium tours are sold first-come, first-served on the day of the tour. Space is limited. Reservations aren’t accepted. The Edsel & Eleanor Ford House is at 1100 Lake Shore Road. Visit fordhouse.org.

Haven, Made offer handcrafted gifts for Christmas

Yes, Christmas is right around the corner but there’s still time to find something handcrafted and unique. Haven, which has locations in Plymouth and Northville and sells adorable home decor, is open every day all the way up until Christmas Eve (go to havenofplymouth.com). Made Studio + Market in West Bloomfield, which also sells a wide range of home accessories, also is open until Christmas Eve (go to madestudiomarket.com). Yellow Door Artist Market in Berkley (yellowdoorartmarket.com) also is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

