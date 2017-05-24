Judge Damon J. Keith (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to The Detroit News)

We’re looking for local heroes — the movers and shakers, often completely unsung, who help patch up life’s rough spots by reaching out and making this a better state.

In short, we’re looking for 2017 Michiganians of the Year. For people like Damon J. Keith, senior judge of the Sixth Circuit U.S. Appeals Court, who was honored in 1987.

We’re also seeking nominations for the Angelo B. Henderson Community Commitment Award. The honor is named after Henderson, a former Detroit News reporter, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and talk show host, who died in 2014. He also was co-founder of the Detroit 300, a citizens patrol group. Through his weekday WCHB-AM talk show, Henderson urged Detroit residents to become involved and take back their neighborhoods. The annual award will honor someone who is willing to confront community challenges and stand up for what’s right.

To nominate, send a one-page letter explaining the person’s contributions, along with your name, email or daytime phone to Michiganians of the Year, Features, The Detroit News, Suite 300, 160 W. Fort St., Detroit, MI 48226, or email features@detroitnews.com with “Michiganians” in the subject line. The email and postmark deadline is June 9.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2qXLUo6