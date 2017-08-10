The American Red Cross is offering an online training course for pet owners that could save their pet's life in an emergency.

For $25, the 35-minute web course covers vital signs, CPR, tending to wounds and bleeding, seizures and preventative care for cats and dogs.

The course is desktop and tablet compatible and offers questions and answers on common first-aid care.

"You love your pets, and want to give them the best life possible," the American Red Cross said on its website. "Being equipped to deliver first aid and provide a healthy lifestyle for your pet is the best way to do that," the American Red Cross posted on their website.

The course is only offered in English and can be purchased online.

There is also a less detailed, free option. Pet parents can download the American Red Cross app called "Pet First Aid by American Red Cross."

The app has information on allergic reactions, bleeding, bloat and torsion, blood sugar emergencies, breathing problems, burns, choking, drowning, electric shock, frostbite and over heating, slipped discs, smoke inhalation and car incidents.

Course takers can test themeselves with quizzes on the app and locate the nearest vet.

