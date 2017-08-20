Buy Photo Hood ornament of a 1941 Pontiac. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

If there's one thing classic car enthusiasts love, it's the little details that set their cars apart.

Whether it the car had a hood ornament, custom taillight or a truly glamorous grille, Woodward Avenue on Saturday was graced with some of the most pristine automobiles in the country. And in many cases, owners went out of their way to make their automobiles stand out.

Here are some of the best little details from the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise:

This vintage vehicle was one of the shiniest vehicles in town this weekend.

Buy Photo A hand-built Palmeri Andare had plenty of chrome details. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

These taillights gave this Chevy some character.

Buy Photo Wicked tail lights extend from this Chevrolet during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, Mich. on Aug. 19, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

And this Cadillac had its own sharp personality.

Buy Photo Fear the fin. Roger Chesnutt of Oakland sits behind his 1961 Cadillac with large tail fins, in foreground. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

The Cruise was full of cars with unique grilles.

Buy Photo This 1954 Kaiser Darrin was a blue ribbon award winner at the 2009 Concours d'Elegance at Meadow Brook in Rochester. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

This might have been the largest spoiler of the weekend.

Buy Photo Bill Manes, 57, of Chesterfield Twp., retrieves a lawn chair from the trunk of his B5 Blue 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird. his is number 673 out of 1920 Superbirds manufactured only in 1970. XXXXAutomotive enthusiasts show off their vehicles during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Saturday morning, August 19, 2017. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

This Shelby Cobra had some flair.

Buy Photo This 428 Shelby Cobra has a propeller exhaust. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

Honestly, this Palmeri Andare couldn't have had more chrome.



Many owners showcased pristine interiors.

A peek inside a 1965 Mustang. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq)

And Mustang owners made sure to include ponies throughout their vehicles. Mark Schaller, Ford Mustang marketing manager, said Saturday that Mustang Alley would see around 1,000 vehicles, but it's be hard to find a repeat. Mustang owners cherish the customization of that vehicle.

"You could walk this whole thing and no two would be the same," he said.

Buy Photo Mustang enthusiasts made sure the ponies were everywhere on some cars. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo One Mustang owner on Ford's Mustang Alley wasn't satisfied with just one pony emblem on the front of the car. (Photo: Ian Thibdoeau, The Detroit News)

Some grilles gave the cars a bit of a facial expression.

Buy Photo This grille offered a lot to take in. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

Like this speedster.

Buy Photo This vintage car had one of the most unique grilles at the Cruise. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

Or this scowling behemoth.

Buy Photo This car almost looks like it's angry. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo A 1947 Plymouth Roadrunner is on display. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo A painted hood of a 1978 Ford Mustang King Cobra owned by Steve Caesar of Ithaca, MI. shines in the sunlight. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo A 1955 Chevy yellow monster is seen at the Pike Street parking lot at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Pontiac on Saturday August 19, 2017 (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

There was no shortage of ornate hood ornaments, either.

Buy Photo The vintage Plymouth had a stained glass-like emblem. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo The hood ornament of a 1955 Chevy Bel Air. Photos are of the Woodward Dream Cruise, in Ferndale, August 19, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo The hood ornament of a 1927 Packard convertible. Photos are of the Woodward Dream Cruise, in Ferndale, August 19, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo The hood of a vintage Plymouth during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Mich. on Aug. 19, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

