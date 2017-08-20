Buy Photo A Camaro Z28 with purple highlights takes its bad self down Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Mich. on Aug. 19, 2017 during the Woodward Dream Cruise on. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The Oakland County stretch of Woodward Avenue was an assault on the senses Saturday as the annual Dream Cruise roared through town.

The sidewalks were packed, music blared from speakers along the curb, countless restaurants fired up outdoor grills in along the route, and then there were the cars. Thousands of polished and primed hot rods, classic cars, vintage luxury vehicles and modern horsepower giants thundered along the 16-mile stretch of Woodward for the annual event.

It's hard to pick a handful of favorites. It'd be foolish to pick just one, so here are shots of some of the hottest automobiles captured rolling up Woodward for the 2017 Cruise.

For Larry Eidson, the Dream Cruise has always been a chance to show off hot rides. He's displayed BMWs and Mustangs at several shows, but this year he had his sleek white BMW M3 on display.

"It's the top of the line," he said, adding that he shopped around specifically for the superior naturally aspirated V8 engine BMW used on all pre-2011 M3 models.

He detailed the car himself ahead of the cruise, but spent time early Saturday going back over his work.

"As far as I'm concerned, if you can't detail it, you shouldn't be there," Eidson said. "It's very important."

He didn't see as many cars on the road as years past, he said, but he fielded plenty of questions about his car. And he even got to take his grandson for a spin later in the day.

Buy Photo Larry Eidson, 61, of Troy, cleans the gloss black powder coated, 10-spoke, Factory M wheels on his 2011 Alpine White BMW M3 that he's owned for one month. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

This burnt orange number caught the eye while rolling down Woodward.

Buy Photo A custom chopped Mercury cruises the loop for the Woodward Dream Cruise in Pontiac on Saturday August 19, 2017 (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

In Pontiac, one lot was packed with American muscle.

Buy Photo The Flagstar Strand Theater in Pontiac welcomes the welcomes the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday August 19, 2017. (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

A Dodge Viper is always a crowd-pleaser.

Buy Photo A beautiful black and red striped Dodge Viper cruises along the loop in Pontiac for the Woodward Dream Cruise ion Saturday August 19, 2017 (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

This vehicle had been plucked from the 1950s.

Buy Photo A very pink 1959 Ford Thunderbird during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, Mich. on Aug. 19, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

For most Cruise fans, there isn't anything better than a line up of 60s and 70s muscle cars.

Buy Photo Cruisers line up on Coolidge as they pull into Memorial Park for the car show, including, left to right, a 1970 Dodge Charger 500, a 1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1, a 1962 Dodge 880, which is one of 1700 manufactured and an older model Ford Mustang. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo This yellow 1967 Ford Fairlane GTA travels northbound near 13 Mile Rd. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo Scot Poore, 47, of Monroe, parks his 1984 Pro-Engineered Z-28 Camaro with a 460 cubic-inch Big Block Chevy engine and an 871 Weiand Blower. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo A classic Chevy cruises the loop at the Woodward Dream Cruise in Pontiac on Saturday August 19, 2017 (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Buy Photo A 1960 El Camino, with little railings in the cargo area, heads south during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, Mich. on Aug. 19, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

And then there were the super cars. High-end sports cars lined the lot at Premium Motors in Birmingham.

High-end sports cars are lined up in the Premium Motors parking lot in Birmingham. (Photo: Alex Haggart, Special to The Detroit News)

But it was the exclusive and eye-catching Ford GT that gathered the largest crowd in Ford's Mustang Alley in Ferndale. Several people wondered aloud how much the supercar cost, leading one man to remark "If you've gotta ask, you can't afford it."

Few people even had the chance to buy one of this hand-built speedsters. Ford took over 6,000 applications for 500 of the 2017 model. It sells a few every month.

Buy Photo A Ford GT is in display at Mustang Alley in Ferndale. Photos are of the Woodward Dream Cruise, in Ferndale, August 19, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wtZpyl