Wonderful and weird: The best of the 2017 cruise
A Ford GT is on display at Mustang Alley in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
How about those wheels? A colorful car makes the turnaround in Royal Oak.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Beneath the Toy Story car, with its layer of whimsical plastic toys, lies a Pontiac Firebird, with spikes coming out of the wheels.  Lauren Abdel-Razzaq, The Detroit News
Fear the fin. Roger Chesnutt of Oakland sits behind his 1961 Cadillac with large tail fins, in foreground.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
This customized street rod, powered by Caterpillar, sports a Florida license plate.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Among the modifications to Markeith Roby's 2006 Ford Mustang are an air ride suspension, four televisions, nitrous oxide, and Lamborghini style doors.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A couple dresses to match their vintage Ford during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Birmingham.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
The relaxed driver of a red Cadillac cruises up Woodward in Royal Oak on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 during the 23rd annual Woodward Dream Cruise.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Bob Haas, of South Lyon, drives his Coca-Cola inspired 1955 Ford down Woodward during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise, in Ferndale, August 19, 2017.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A 2012 Ford Shelby GT 500 has a snake sculpture holding up the hood at the Mustang Alley event in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A custom Ford hot rod sports a bright paint job during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Aug. 19, 2017. It's the 23rd year for the annual classic car cruise from Ferndale to Pontiac.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Smoke from an engine billows over Woodward Avenue in Birmingham.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A Ford hot rod bucket with outrageously fat rear tires and an eye-catching engine cruises Woodward.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A supercharged Auburn 852 cruises down Woodward near Nine Mile in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The driver of a Can-Am Spyder STS poses for the camera while waiting for a red light at the corner of Woodward Ave. and Nine Mile in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Eric Lindow, president of Ghostbusters Detroit, uses his "proton pack" to spray bubbles at 5-year-old Aleksandra Leonard, left, and her brother Lukas, 3, of Huntington Woods, on Nine Mile in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
A group of men on miniature Honda motorcycles make their way down Woodward in Ferndale.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Avinash Reddy of Rochester Hills, right, hands the pen back to the guys in the car after signing it during the Woodward Dream Cruise.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A jacked-up vintage Ford F-250 cruises the Woodward Dream Cruise in Pontiac on Saturday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A vintage Chevrolet with furry dice hanging from the rearview mirror cruises Woodward.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A red and white1959 Ford Galaxie heads north on Woodward in Royal Oak.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Eric Steiner of Royal Oak reaches out to high-five a passing vehicle while friend Matthew Csaki, of Ferndale, son Carson Steiner, 8, and brother Craig Steiner sit in Craig's 1970 Ford Bronco on Woodward near Nine Mile.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Westland Elvis Presley impersonator Fred Wolfe waves to the crowd cruising down Woodward on an overcast day in front of the Hunter House in Birmingham.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Annual Dream Cruise favorite Sh'Boom lit up Woodward in Birmingham, Michigan on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. A long camera exposure provided the streaking headlights.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
A beautiful Cadillac, just one of thousands of classic, futuristic and some just plain weird vehicles as they make their way down Woodward Ave. Friday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    The Oakland County stretch of Woodward Avenue was an assault on the senses Saturday as the annual Dream Cruise roared through town.

    The sidewalks were packed, music blared from speakers along the curb, countless restaurants fired up outdoor grills in along the route, and then there were the cars. Thousands of polished and primed hot rods, classic cars, vintage luxury vehicles and modern horsepower giants thundered along the 16-mile stretch of Woodward for the annual event.

    It's hard to pick a handful of favorites. It'd be foolish to pick just one, so here are shots of some of the hottest automobiles captured rolling up Woodward for the 2017 Cruise.

    For Larry Eidson, the Dream Cruise has always been a chance to show off hot rides. He's displayed BMWs and Mustangs at several shows, but this year he had his sleek white BMW M3 on display.

    "It's the top of the line," he said, adding that he shopped around specifically for the superior naturally aspirated V8 engine BMW used on all pre-2011 M3 models.

    He detailed the car himself ahead of the cruise, but spent time early Saturday going back over his work.

    "As far as I'm concerned, if you can't detail it, you shouldn't be there," Eidson said. "It's very important."

    He didn't see as many cars on the road as years past, he said, but he fielded plenty of questions about his car. And he even got to take his grandson for a spin later in the day.

    This burnt orange number caught the eye while rolling down Woodward.

    In Pontiac, one lot was packed with American muscle.

    A Dodge Viper is always a crowd-pleaser.

    This vehicle had been plucked from the 1950s.

    For most Cruise fans, there isn't anything better than a line up of 60s and 70s muscle cars.

    And then there were the super cars. High-end sports cars lined the lot at Premium Motors in Birmingham.

    But it was the exclusive and eye-catching Ford GT that gathered the largest crowd in Ford's Mustang Alley in Ferndale. Several people wondered aloud how much the supercar cost, leading one man to remark "If you've gotta ask, you can't afford it."

    Few people even had the chance to buy one of this hand-built speedsters. Ford took over 6,000 applications for 500 of the 2017 model. It sells a few every month.

    Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wtZpyl