The Woodward Dream Cruise gives car lovers a chance to see and be seen, but some vehicles stood out from the rest.
From pristine vintage vehicles to questionably-customized vans and hot rods, here are some of the most unique vehicles that rolled down Woodward Avenue for the 2017 cruise.
Some were artistic and glamorous, while others paid homage to American workhorses of old.
And while it was hard for many of the cruise cars to keep a low profile...
...this customized 1955 Ford was meant to be seen.
This cruiser didn't have any trouble with stray potholes.
But these ones might have. (Just kidding, the van is supposed to look like that).
There were muscled-up classics.
And there were some more...experimental designs.
But sometimes, a crisp classic just stood out.
Even Batman made it out to the cruise.
Plenty of drivers rolled out in cars fit for the drag strip.
And there were plenty of flashy colors.
Attendees even had the chance to see the classic car version of Inception.
And some pretty power.
There was certainly no shortage of Americana.
Or scissor doors.
One driver even offered a true look into the past: a vintage baby seat.
Though there wasn't a shortage of lifted trucks, this lifted vintage F-250 was pretty unique.
