A wire-framed VW Beetle makes its annual appearance at the Woodward Dream Cruise. (Photo: Lauren Abdul-Razzaq)

The Woodward Dream Cruise gives car lovers a chance to see and be seen, but some vehicles stood out from the rest.

From pristine vintage vehicles to questionably-customized vans and hot rods, here are some of the most unique vehicles that rolled down Woodward Avenue for the 2017 cruise.

Some were artistic and glamorous, while others paid homage to American workhorses of old.

Buy Photo A Ford wagon with wooden spoke wheels at the Woodard Dream Cruise in Pontiac on Saturday August 19, 2017 (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

And while it was hard for many of the cruise cars to keep a low profile...

Buy Photo An Auburn 852 supercharged vehicle cruises down Woodward near Nine Mile in Ferndale. Photos are of the Woodward Dream Cruise, in Ferndale, August 19, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

...this customized 1955 Ford was meant to be seen.

Buy Photo Bob Haas, of South Lyon, drives his Coca-Cola inspired 1955 Ford down Woodward. Photos are of the Woodward Dream Cruise, in Ferndale, August 19, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

This cruiser didn't have any trouble with stray potholes.

Buy Photo Some type of possibly military or amphibious vehicle cruises south during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Mich. on Aug. 19, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

But these ones might have. (Just kidding, the van is supposed to look like that).

Don't worry, this wasn't the result of a Dream Cruise collision. The drivers of this customized van turned it on its head and drove it around Saturday. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq)

There were muscled-up classics.

Buy Photo This 1967 VW Bug is customized into a "Baja Bug Truck." XXXXAutomotive enthusiasts show off their vehicles during the 2017 Woodward Dream Cruise in Royal Oak, Saturday, August 19, 2017. (Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)2017. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

And there were some more...experimental designs.

Beneath the Toy Story car, with its layer of whimsical plastic toys, lies a Pontiac Firebird, with spikes coming out of the wheels. (Photo: Lauren Abdel-Razzaq)

But sometimes, a crisp classic just stood out.

Buy Photo Jerry Ashley of Auburn Hills shows the suicide door on his 1935 Chevrolet Master Deluxe during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, Mich. on Aug. 19, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Even Batman made it out to the cruise.

Buy Photo A man dressed as Batman gives a thumbs up from his Batmobile during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, Mich. on Aug. 19, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Plenty of drivers rolled out in cars fit for the drag strip.

Buy Photo A Ford hot rod bucket with outrageously fat rear tires and an eye-catching engine cruises at the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday August 19, 2017 in Pontiac. (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

And there were plenty of flashy colors.

Buy Photo How about those wheels? A colorful car makes the turnaround during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, Mich. on Aug. 19, 2017. (Robin Buckson / The Detroit News) (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Attendees even had the chance to see the classic car version of Inception.

Buy Photo A Dodge car hauler cruises at the Woodard Dream Cruise on Saturday August 19, 2017 in Pontiac. (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

And some pretty power.

Buy Photo Dwayne Green of Pontiac looks at an audaciously pink 1934 Chevy Coupe with plenty of horsepower on Pike Street for the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday August 19, 2017 in Pontiac. (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

There was certainly no shortage of Americana.

Buy Photo A Chevy custom is draped in the American flag is seen cruising for the Woodard Dream Cruise in Pontiac on Saturday August 19, 2017 (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Or scissor doors.

Buy Photo A heavily modified 2006 Ford Mustang, owned by Markeith Roby, of Saginaw, sits on Nine Mile in Ferndale. Among the modifications are an air ride suspension, four televisions, nitrous oxide, and Lamborghini style doors. Photos are of the Woodward Dream Cruise, in Ferndale, August 19, 2017. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News) (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

One driver even offered a true look into the past: a vintage baby seat.

Buy Photo A baby doll has it's own steering wheels in this 1957 Chevrolet 210 at the Woodard Dream Cruise on Saturday August 19, 2017 (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Though there wasn't a shortage of lifted trucks, this lifted vintage F-250 was pretty unique.

Buy Photo A Ford f250 cruises the Woodard Dream Cruise in Pontiac on Saturday August 19, 2017 (Max Ortiz/ The Detroit News)2017 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

