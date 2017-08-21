“This legislation would not only hold manufacturers accountable, it would increase transparency for drug prices,” House Minority Leader Sam Singh of East Lansing said (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News file)

Lansing – State House and Senate Democrats on Monday called for creating a new “consumer protection” board to discourage prescription drug price spikes and shed light on costs they claim are “out of control” in Michigan.

Legislation set for introduction next month would require pharmaceutical companies to provide the board with explanatory documentation if they want to raise wholesale prices on a drug here by 10 percent in one year or 30 percent over five years.

Drug companies that refuse to do so would be subject to fines and penalties. If the state board determines a prescription price increase was not justified, it would direct the state attorney general to investigate the manufacturer and consider legal action, including the possible pursuit of financial penalties.

“This legislation would not only hold manufacturers accountable, it would increase transparency for drug prices,” House Minority Leader Sam Singh of East Lansing said in a press conference at the state Capitol. “So if the prices go up, you’ll know why. We know that prescription drug (prices) are out of control in Michigan, and our plan is aimed at a fair and equitable way of protecting residents across our state.”

The Michigan proposal is the latest in a wave of state-level attempts to address prescription drug prices. It follows a 2016 transparency law in Vermont that requires officials there to identify up to 15 prescription drugs a year the state spends significant money on and then publicly disclose wholesale prices for each.

The Democratic legislation faces an unlikely future in the Michigan Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans who are pursuing their own top agenda items.A spokesman for House Speaker Tom Leonard, R-Dewitt, said his boss had not yet reviewed the proposal but will look it over once it is introduced.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new Michigan proposal.

While the pharmaceutical industry trumpets health care innovations, drug companies have faced intense criticism in recent years over high-profile price spikes and increases.

The maker of EpiPen emergency allergy injectors came under fire last year when two-pack prices surged to more than $600 in the United States, up from about $100 in 2007. The England-based Mylan NV last week reportedly reached a $465 million deal to settle allegations it overbilled Medicaid for a decade.

“Drug companies would be required to notify this board before raising prices on important and life-saving medications,” said Rep. Andy Schor, D-Lansing.

Democrats say their proposal was informed by a series of town hall meetings they held across the state as President Donald Trump and the GOP-led Congress considered overhauling federal health care laws and regulations.

The proposed Michigan board could not independently control prices, but Democrats said their legislation aims to curb arbitrary increases. It would require pharmaceutical companies to show how costs are determined and where money is spent.

“These types of protections need to be done on the state level because Washington, D.C., is obviously not making it work,” Singh said.

The proposed 13-member board, appointed by the governor with input from the Legislature, would include consumers, drug purchasers and state department heads.

House and Senate Democrats announced the legislation Monday in a series of events in Lansing, Southfield, Flint and Grand Rapids. They unveiled a “Health Care Bill of Rights” in May.

