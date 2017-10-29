A suspicious fire that spread to four vacant buildings is under investigation by the Detroit Fire Department.

The fire, on Frederick and East Grand Boulevard, began at 7:30 p.m., said deputy fire commissioner David Fornell.

“The fire ... spread to buildings on both sides and eventually to four buildings,” said Fornell.

“It remains under investigation because there might have been squatters there, we don’t know,” he said.

This weekend marked the start of the three-day Angels’ Night campaign, where city officials, patrolers and the Fire Department typically remained on guard against mayhem in annual ritual known as Devil’s Night and later changed to Angel’s Night.

Because of the success of the vigilance and the trend toward fewer fires in recent years, the city has been more focused on celebrating the holiday. said the Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Todd Bettison.

