Buy Photo Roof replacement and other improvements will be made at Peck Elementary. When completed, the school will be used to house the Homeschool Partnership and Academy 21 students beginning in 2023. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor won a landslide re-election Tuesday, winning about three-quarters of the vote over challenger Jeffrey Norgrove.

With almost all votes counted, Taylor had 76.7 percent of the vote to 23.3 percent for Norgrove.

Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor also easily was re-elected over challenger Kristin Hoff, while voters in the Warren Woods Public Schools approved a $20.3 million bond issue.

With all of Roseville's precincts reporting, Robert Taylor received 75.4 percent to 24.6 percent to Hoff.

In the Warren Woods district, the bond issue passed with 53.6 percent voting yes. The bond issue will increase property taxes by 2.2 mills, costing the owner of a $100,000 home $110 more per year.

Stacey Denewith-Fici, superintendent of Warren Woods Public Schools, had said the district would use the increase to enhance school security, remodel and upgrade facilities, improve technology, update parking lots and athletic facilities and replace two school buses.

In Mount Clemens, Mayor Barb Dempsey was easily re-elected over challenger Mike Zubas Jr., capturing 73.1 percent of the vote.

Macomb County voters were deciding Tuesday on a number of other mayor's races and ballot questions, including a $59.3 million bond issue in the Center Line public school district.

With five of nine precincts reporting, the bond proposal was leading, with 57.6 percent voting yes.

If approved, the proposal — a 25-year bond — would increase property taxes in the district by 4.9 mills. That's an increase of $196 a year on a home with a market value of $80,000. The district asked for the money to build a new elementary school, improve facilities and replace school buses.

Superintendent Eva Kaltz said she hoped the bond would pass to improve the district's buildings, some of which are more than 60 years old.

The plan would fund construction of a new elementary school for current Peck Elementary students and children in the Early Childhood Center program. The new school would be built behind Center Line High School.

The Early Childhood Center, formerly Ladd Elementary, would be renovated to relocate Roose Elementary students there in 2021.

Also under the proposal:

Crothers Elementary will receive a new cafeteria and gym by 2023.

Center Line High School and Wolfe Middle School will receive roof repairs, new technology and upgrades to the high school's auditorium and pool.

The administration offices will be relocated to Wolfe Middle School and the Follbaum Administration Building will be demolished.

Roof replacement and other improvements will be made at Peck Elementary. When completed, the school will be used to house the Homeschool Partnership and Academy 21 students beginning in 2023.

Old school buses will be replaced.

In the Armada Area Schools, a $6.6 million bond issue appeared on its way to passing. With three of five precincts reporting, the proposal was leading with 64.6 percent voting yes.

The measure would fund improvements that include upgraded safety entrances at Krause Elementary and Armada Middle School, a new skilled trades enclosure for students who currently work outdoors, a renovated high school kitchen to include a culinary arts program and new roofs on all buildings.

Other proposed upgrades include tripling the size and equipment in the high school weight rooms, adding eight new tennis courts at the high school, a new baseball field, new cafeteria tables and 10 new school buses.

Armada Superintendent Michael Musary said the proposal will not raise taxes and will extend the time for the district's debt to be paid off by two years, until 2032.

In Fraser, the city was seeking a special assessment increase to raise money for the Department of Public Safety. The 3-mill increase would raise $1.1 million a year and be used to purchase equipment.

In New Baltimore, Mayor John Dupray was running against Councilman Kenneth Butler.

In Center Line, Mayor Robert Binson was running against William Sherman.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2j8wTOm